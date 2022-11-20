Five Things for the Week Ahead: MusicGen is 10; Winter Warmer poetry fest

1 |community music|

Music Generation Cork City: 10th Birthday

Monday November 21, 8pm; The Everyman, Cork

Community music project Music Generation Cork City (MGCC) celebrates its tenth anniversary with a night of entertainment hosted by guest MC Evelyn Grant at the Everyman.

The event will celebrate the busy hives of music-making in schools, youth clubs, libraries, and community halls in Knocknaheeny, Mahon, Ballyphehane, Togher, Mayfield, Fairfield, Blackpool and Farranree.

2 |telly|

Cois Móire

Wednesday November 23, 9.30pm; TG4

Diarmuid Ó Drisceoil continues in the footsteps of Annraoi Ó Liatháin along the River Blackwater in Munster. From Fermoy, through Ballyduff, and on to Lismore and beyond, Diarmuid resumes his exploration of our heritage and modern communities along the river from ancient Celtic burial grounds to millwheels, to sport and drama clubs, farming and fishing grounds, distilleries, castles and abbeys.

3 |visual art|

Arts Council Collection: 60 Years

Thursday November 24, 2pm; West Cork Arts Centre, Skibbereen

A selection from the Arts Council’s Collection celebrating 60 years, launched by Maureen Kennelly, Director of the Arts Council. All welcome, exhbition running until December 14.

Includes painting, installation, photography, sculpture and video by Katherine Boucher Beug, John Burke, Pat Connor, Maud Cotter, Dorothy Cross, Sarah Dwyer, Sarah Iremonger, Jesse Jones, Hina Khan, Rosanne Lynch, Kevin Mooney, Leanne McDonagh, Eilis O’Connell, Linda Quinlan, Vivienne Roche, Patrick Scott and Pádraig Spillane.

4 |classical music|

Patrick Rafter and Sam Perkins

Friday November 25, 8pm; Triskel Christchurch

Earlier this year, classical violinist Patrick Rafter was announced as the Music Network RESONATE Artist in Residence at Triskel Arts Centre, Cork, for 2022. Since then, Rafter has been working alongside artist and composer Sam Perkin to create Freedom In Performance, which they'll perform live.

5 |poetry|

Ó Bhéal's Winter Warmer

Friday November 25 - Sunday November 27; Nano Nagle Place, Cork, and online

Ó Bhéal’s 10th Winter Warmer (and 2nd hybrid festival) presents over 30 poets from seven countries, most of whom will read or perform in-person at Nano Nagle Place, with others appearing virtually. All events will be free to access via the online Festival Stage, and its usual social media channels.