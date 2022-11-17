Neighbours is back: Popular soap will return with new series on streaming site

A new series will begin filming next year
Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan reunited on the set of Australian soap opera Neighbours. Picture: Channel 5/PA Wire

Thu, 17 Nov, 2022 - 10:26

Neighbours will return to screens with a new series on streaming site Amazon Freevee, it has been announced.

The news comes after the finale episode of the Australian soap on Channel 5 aired in July, attracting an average audience of 2.5 million, according to the broadcaster.

After seeing the ‘fanfare’ generated by the ending of the long-running series, Amazon Freevee and production company Fremantle have secured the show’s future, with a new series to begin filming next year.

The revitalised series will premiere for free exclusively on Amazon Freevee in the UK and US and the site will also stream thousands of Neighbours episodes from previous series.

The series will also stream on Prime Video in Australia, New Zealand and Canada, and it will return to Channel 10 in Australia.

Streaming and broadcast details for Irish viewers have yet to be announced. The soap aired on RTÉ twice daily since 2001 until its final episode last August.

Production is set to commence in early 2023, with a world premiere slated for the second half of the year.

