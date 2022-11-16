Adam King, DJ Calum and more stars from recent years join cast of Toy Show: The Musical

Rocker Noah Rafferty and bagpiper Alex Hughes will also be lending their talents to the TV staple's stage adaptation
Wed, 16 Nov, 2022 - 11:27
Mike McGrath Bryan

The cast of RTÉ's Toy Show: The Musical has expanded today, to include some of the show's young stars from recent years.

Opening on Saturday December 10 at Dublin's Convention Centre, the stage adaptation of the Christmas telly spectacle is set to star: 

  • astronaut-in-training and national hug advocate Adam King, who charmed audiences in 2020; 
  • superstar record-spinner DJ Calum, who raised the roof in 2021 alongside MC Hypeman Jackson; 
  • would-be rockstar Noah Rafferty, who made an impact on U2's The Edge in 2020;
  • bagpipe player Alex Hughes, best remembered for his rendition of the Star Wars theme in 2017.

In addition, six new stars will take turns to play the lead young characters Nell's little brother Luan and her best friend, Maisie. Ranging in age from five to 15, they join an already-announced adult cast, including Ceola Dunne, Clare Keely and Doireann McNally, all in the role of Nell.

DJ Calum Kieran at a special preview press preview of Toy Show: The Musical. Picture Andres Poveda
Luan, Nell's little brother, will be played in rotation by Gus Holmes (age six, Dublin), Joseph Dunne (age five, Dublin) and Mark Keegan (age 10, Dublin).

Maisie, Nell's best friend, will be played in rotation by LilyMai Clancy (age 14, Dublin), Mabel Sweeney (age 15, Dublin) and Sarah Breathnach (age 15, Donegal).

A recent first-look event showed off two performances to the Irish media, with our roving reporter claiming, "if you don’t enjoy it I’ll eat my (Santa) hat."

  • Toy Show the Musical opens on Saturday December 10 at The Convention Centre, Dublin. 
  • Tickets are priced from €25. For further information and to purchase tickets, go to www.rte.ie/toyshowthemusical

