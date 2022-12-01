15 gigs for December: Placebo, Fontaines DC, and CMAT among the delights

Clipping

Saturday December 2; Cyprus Avenue, Cork

Experimental US hip-hoppers, including MC and Hamilton star Daveed Diggs, finally get to tour material from horror-themed concept album 'Visions of Bodies Being Burned'.

Placebo

Monday December 5; 3Arena, Dublin

1990s alternative rock heroes continue to demonstrate their longevity, playing fan-favourites and flexing new tunes from 2022 album 'Never Let Me Go'.

Fontaines DC are on tour. Pic: David Parry/PA

Fontaines DC

Monday December 5; Live at the Big Top, Limerick

Limerick in the rain might well be theirs if this weather keeps up - Grammy-nominated Dublin outfit are set for a sold-out show in the Treaty City.

CMAT plays Dublin and Cork.

CMAT

Dec 8-9, Olympia, Dublin; Dec 12-13, St Luke’s, Cork

Ireland's queen of country and its singular greatest pop export takes in a sold-out two-nighter as part of an Irish victory lap, following a huge year.

Farah Elle

Thursday December 8; Workman's Club, Dublin

The launch of Dublin singer and songwriter's debut album 'Fatima' has been a long-time coming - a record that's drawn comparisons with Tori Amos and Kate Bush.

Cork Opera House Christmas Concert

Monday December 12 & Tuesday December 13; Cork Opera House

The latest installment of the venue's annual December spectacular features the Cork Opera House Concert Orchestra (COHCO), conducted by John O’ Brien; soloists Kim Sheehan, Simon Morgan and Karen Underwood; spoken word with Éadaoin O’Donoghue; and guest artists Rowan, plus a number of choirs from Cork city and county.

The Frank and Walters: bringing good tidings to Cyprus Avenue. Pic: Glen Bollard

The Frank and Walters

Friday December 16; Cyprus Avenue, Cork

In what's become a regular appointment for Cork's ever-chipper jangle-pop four-piece, the Franks report in for their annual Christmas gig at Cyprus Avenue.

Pretty Happy: noise-rock decimation and pints of Beamish abound. Pic: Dan Linehan

Pretty Happy

Friday December 16; Workman's Club, Dublin

Meanwhile, Mayfield's crack team of noise-rockers have been despatched to Dublin to wreck the Workman's, after the launch of their EP 'Echo Boy', which, yes, is named after our sister publication. The video for single 'Boots' features Irish music veteran Leagues O'Toole as a Holly Bough-reading aul' lad.

Westlife. Pic: Eddie O'Hare

Westlife

Tuesday December 20 - Thursday December 22; 3Arena, Dublin

Big crowd-pleasing pop, with bigger key-changes - if this is your thing, you know the deal about this three-night residency at the former Point.

Something Happens: jump to Whelan's to catch them live





Ruby Horse & the White Horse Gospel Choir

Wednesday, December 28, Live at St Luke’s, Cork

The Cork guitar band join forces with the Ballincollig-based choir for their final gig of the year.

Something Happens

Thursday December 29; Whelan's, Dublin

Irish Examiner columnist Tom Dunne and crew do their traditional Christmas get-together at Whelan's - expect old faves like 'Parachute'.

The Stunning: brewing up a storm at Cyprus Avenue

The Stunning

Thursday December 29; Cyprus Avenue, Cork

Galway pop-rockers - beloved of the late, great CervicalCheck campaigner Vicky Phelan - brew up a storm at Cyprus Avenue.

And So I Watch You From Afar

Saturday December 31; Workman's Club, Dublin

North Shore post-rockers ring in the new-year by making a few ears ring, playing material from across a growing discography including new 'multimedia album' 'Jettison'.

The Mary Wallopers: trekking to Limerick to ring in the New Year and curse the landowning classes. Pic: Sorcha Frances Ryder

The Mary Wallopers

Saturday December 31; Dolan's Warehouse, Limerick

Anyone who's seen the Dundalk balladeers really go flat-out for a big occasion is going to know that this will be the mother of all NYE sessions.