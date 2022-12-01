15 gigs for December: Placebo, Fontaines DC, and CMAT among the delights

Experimental US hip-hoppers, including MC and Hamilton star Daveed Diggs, finally get to tour material from horror-themed concept album 'Visions of Bodies Being Burned'.
1990s alternative rock heroes continue to demonstrate their longevity, playing fan-favourites and flexing new tunes from 2022 album 'Never Let Me Go'.
Limerick in the rain might well be theirs if this weather keeps up - Grammy-nominated Dublin outfit are set for a sold-out show in the Treaty City.
Dec 8-9, Olympia, Dublin; Dec 12-13, St Luke’s, Cork
Ireland's queen of country and its singular greatest pop export takes in a sold-out two-nighter as part of an Irish victory lap, following a huge year.
The launch of Dublin singer and songwriter's debut album 'Fatima' has been a long-time coming - a record that's drawn comparisons with Tori Amos and Kate Bush.
The latest installment of the venue's annual December spectacular features the Cork Opera House Concert Orchestra (COHCO), conducted by John O’ Brien; soloists Kim Sheehan, Simon Morgan and Karen Underwood; spoken word with Éadaoin O’Donoghue; and guest artists Rowan, plus a number of choirs from Cork city and county.
In what's become a regular appointment for Cork's ever-chipper jangle-pop four-piece, the Franks report in for their annual Christmas gig at Cyprus Avenue.
Meanwhile, Mayfield's crack team of noise-rockers have been despatched to Dublin to wreck the Workman's, after the launch of their EP 'Echo Boy', which, yes, is named after our sister publication. The video for single 'Boots' features Irish music veteran Leagues O'Toole as a Holly Bough-reading aul' lad.
Big crowd-pleasing pop, with bigger key-changes - if this is your thing, you know the deal about this three-night residency at the former Point.
The Cork guitar band join forces with the Ballincollig-based choir for their final gig of the year.
Irish Examiner columnist Tom Dunne and crew do their traditional Christmas get-together at Whelan's - expect old faves like 'Parachute'.
Galway pop-rockers - beloved of the late, great CervicalCheck campaigner Vicky Phelan - brew up a storm at Cyprus Avenue.
North Shore post-rockers ring in the new-year by making a few ears ring, playing material from across a growing discography including new 'multimedia album' 'Jettison'.
Anyone who's seen the Dundalk balladeers really go flat-out for a big occasion is going to know that this will be theof all NYE sessions.