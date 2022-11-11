Film Review: Aisling Trí Néallaibh is an engaging look at the process of a poet

Aisling Trí Néallaibh/Clouded Reveries (G) is a documentary by Ciara Nic Chormaic about the poet and author Doireann Ní Ghríofa, Galway-born but now resident in Cork, whose A Ghost in the Throat (2020) was an multi-award-winning sensation. The film opens with Doireann recalling ‘the night I became a writer’ – a traumatic experience when the young mother was unable to leave her sick child to attend her beloved grandfather’s deathbed – and then proceeds chronologically, documenting how a bookish girl ‘fascinated by various kinds of voices’ grew up to become a medical student who swapped her scalpel for a pen.

Much of the film revolves around Doireann’s obsession with Eibhlín Dubh Ní Chonaill’s Caoineadh Airt Uí Laoghaire, a poem that forms the backbone of A Ghost in the Throat as Doireann set out to rehabilitate Ní Chonaill’s reputation from its literary limbo, but Doireann’s own poetry, delivered in sonorous tones straight to camera, features heavily too.

The film is at its most engaging when Doireann discusses the practical aspects of being a poet whilst also engaged in the Sisyphean struggle of being a working mother, scenes which speak more truly to the reality of being a writer, one assumes, than the rather contrived images of the poet reciting her work whilst wandering about the countryside. (cinema release)