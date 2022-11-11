Film Review: Cartoon Saloon step beyond Celtic mythos with My Father's Dragon

"My Father’s Dragon is a charming affair of derring-do pitched at a younger audience that delivers a quietly forceful message about climate change"
Film Review: Cartoon Saloon step beyond Celtic mythos with My Father's Dragon

My Father's Dragon

Fri, 11 Nov, 2022 - 15:00
Declan Burke

  • My Father’s Dragon 
  • ★★★★☆

The Irish animation studio Cartoon Saloon (Song of the Sea, Wolfwalkers) tends to imagine the world that little bit differently, so it’s no surprise to discover that the hero of My Father’s Dragon (PG) isn’t the traditional fire-breathing monster of legend. Actually, the story’s real hero is young Elmer (voiced by Jacob Tremblay), who vows to restore his family’s fortunes when he and his mother Dela (Golshifteh Farahani) are forced to move to the city of Nevergreen in search of work. 

Informed by a talking cat (Whoopi Goldberg) of a magical dragon who lives on Wild Island, Elmer sets out to capture the exotic creature, only to discover that the dragon, Boris (Gaten Matarazzo), is in dire peril. Adapted by Meg LeFauve from Ruth Stiles Gannett’s book, and directed by Nora Twomey, My Father’s Dragon is a charming affair of derring-do pitched at a younger audience that delivers a quietly forceful message about climate change. As Elmer is drawn deeper into Boris’s world, he realises that his individual quest has consequences for a world he never even knew existed, a theme that echoes that of Cartoon Saloon’s The Breadwinner, in which the personal was very much the political. 

With the canvas a lot broader than that of the Irish-set Song of the Sea and Wolfwalkers, the studio has adopted a less overtly Celtic style, offering a setting and aesthetic that is significantly less culture-specific. The quality of the animation remains high, however, and particularly in the dramatic scenes in which Elmer’s imagination runs riot, during which it seems that Nora Twomey is paying homage to the more fantastical aspects of Studio Ghibli films. (Netflix)

More in this section

The Love Experiment review: RTÉ's new show brings  science to the dating game The Love Experiment review: RTÉ's new show brings  science to the dating game
TV Chris Rock Chris Rock to go live on Netflix in a first for the streaming giant
Big screen bonanza for Cork as Film Festival opens for 67th year Big screen bonanza for Cork as Film Festival opens for 67th year
#Unwind
<p>Pavement live in Vicar Street, Dublin. Picture: Noel Baker</p>

Pavement, Vicar Street, review: Strolling back the years with magnificent Dublin gig 

READ NOW

Latest

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.225 s