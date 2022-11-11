Album review: Christine and the Queens hit regal heights on Redcar Les Adorables Étoiles

Christine and the Queens has inhabited a kaleidoscope of musical personae since breaking through with the single Tilted 2014. As Chris, the French-born artist now unveils the first part of an ambitious avant-garde opera that resides somewhere between Kate Bush and Anthony and the Johnsons.

It is rooted in lockdown despair – but is also shot through with hope and with a determination to carry on through until dawn. For Chris, it is both a new beginning and a reaffirmation of a long-standing commitment to haunting melodies and lavish orchestration. You could call it an ambitious re-branding – or career high. Either way, it is extraordinary.

'Redcar' is a new persona for Chris – inspired by the cars that would illuminate the French drab streets during the pandemic However, beyond the simple message that life is better when you’re out of lockdown, it weaves a complex story of shifting gender, with opener “Ma Bien Aimée Bye Bye narrating the artist’s transition to a male form.

Pivoting between French and English, the effect is slow-burning and majestic. Its power in part springs from the contradiction between Chris’s melancholic singing – imagine Dead Can Dance shape-shifting with Florence Welch – and the relatively conventional bedrock of twitchy alt. pop guitars.

The indie club gives way to the dancefloor at the end of the world in Rien Dire – a glacial stomper that blends dubby beats with a heart-aching vocal (the track translates as “Say Nothing”). That gloom gives way to euphoria on closer Les Ames Amantes, which means “lovers souls” – and ripples with a divine ennui.

It is also the key that unlocks the deeper meaning of the project. Thematically, Redcar is deep and dense. Yet it functions, too, as a weightless pop record, brimming with vulnerability. For the almighty Chris, this operatic odyssey ranks as a bright, burning masterstroke.