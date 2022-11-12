Radio Highlights: Paul Mescal on Arena; 25 years of Kerbdog's 'On the Turn'

SATURDAY

Musical Chairs

RTÉ Jr, 12pm

Presenter Bootsy and his compatriots go through a world of musical culture - this week, they listen to the exhilarating sounds of Zambian rock.

Opera Night

LyricFM, 7pm

Paul Herriott presents David's Lalla-Roukh, recorded in the National Opera House, Wexford at the 2022 Wexford Festival Opera.

SUNDAY

The Lyric Feature

Lyric FM, 6pm

Reading Mary Lavelle: Kathy Rose O'Brien, the grand-niece of Limerick writer Kate O'Brien, reads from the once-banned tale of single Irish women in the sun — plus archival interviews.

For the Record

RTÉ Gold, 6pm

Pat O’Mahony visits the homes of seven Irish celebrities who, like him, have over the years amassed significant hard-copy record collections. This week: celebrity chef and one-time house music enthusiast Neven Maguire.

The Poetry Programme

RTÉ 1, 7.30pm

Poems to mark Science Week: Iggy McGovern recites from new collection The Eyes of Isaac Newton, Rosamund Taylor discusses new work In Her Jaws, and there's conversation and poetry from Chandrika Narayanan-Mohan.

MONDAY

Binneas Béil

R na G, 3pm

Presenter Áine Hensey's Album of the Week is Oileán M’Aislingí by John Twin McNamara from Oileán Acla in Co Mayo — tune in for a chance to win a copy.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Writer Vona Groarke on new book Hereafter, a lyrical portrait of a young Irish woman reinventing herself at the turn of the 20th century in America; actor Paul Mescal on his new film Aftersun.

TUESDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Comedian Patrick Kielty talks about his film Ballywalter — where he plays Shane, a budding stand-up comedian who has a fateful encounter.

Histrionix

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

A brand-new series that mixes real history and improvised nonsense to create an original, informative and funny experience for younger listeners - a young historian presents a story from Irish history, while adult improvisers illustrate it with comedic recreations of what happened.

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

In another trip to the Sessions Archives, Dan Hegarty presents tracks from Dublin indie outfit Bawl's 1996 Fanning Session; AEMak's 2018 Studio 8 session; and a track from Dublin shoegazers Floorshow's session recorded last month.

Kerbdog: Kilkenny alt-rockers' 'On the Turn' album is the subject of a special documentary; Wednesday, 11pm; 2FM

WEDNESDAY

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

25 years after its release, Kilkenny alt-rockers Kerbdog revisit breakout album On the Turn in a special documentary feature from Dan Hegarty, as well as guests like Jenny Huston, Jon Kenny, and Bantum.

THURSDAY

Bladhaire

R na G, 3pm

Áine Ní Bhreisleáin and the Bladhaire team will be broadcasting live from UCD in Dublin, where they’ll be joined by members of the Irish-language, music and folklore community in the university.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Dancer Brendan de Gallaí on his new show, Sounding Sionna, at the University of Limerick.

Cuan an Cheoil

R na G, 7pm

Liam Ó Maonlaí is joined in studio by Odhrán, Seathrún, and Sibéal of the well-known traditional music family Na Casaidigh for music and a chat — video as always on R na G socials and rte.ie/gaeilge.

Let's Dive In

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

Join Phil and Julie on their adventures as they dive into children's questions about life, the universe and everything in it.

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

UK songwriter and producer Jamie XX has long ploughed his own furrow outside of the band that gave him his working surname — Dan Hegarty presents highlights from a summer live set at Gothenburg's 'Way Out West' festival.

FRIDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Martin Dyar, editor of poetry anthology Vital Signs: Poems of Illness & Healing is joined by some of the book's contributors in studio.

Lyric Live

Lyric FM, 7pm

Ralph Vaughan Williams — Chameleon of Truth, Part 2: interviews and performances illuminate the life and diverse elements in composer Vaughan Williams’ music, on the 150th anniversary of his birth.