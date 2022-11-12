Radio Highlights: Paul Mescal on Arena; 25 years of Kerbdog's 'On the Turn'

Presenter Bootsy and his compatriots go through a world of musical culture - this week, they listen to the exhilarating sounds of Zambian rock.
Paul Herriott presents David's, recorded in the National Opera House, Wexford at the 2022 Wexford Festival Opera.
Reading: Kathy Rose O'Brien, the grand-niece of Limerick writer Kate O'Brien, reads from the once-banned tale of single Irish women in the sun — plus archival interviews.
Pat O’Mahony visits the homes of seven Irish celebrities who, like him, have over the years amassed significant hard-copy record collections. This week: celebrity chef and one-time house music enthusiast Neven Maguire.
Poems to mark Science Week: Iggy McGovern recites from new collection, Rosamund Taylor discusses new work , and there's conversation and poetry from Chandrika Narayanan-Mohan.
Presenter Áine Hensey's Album of the Week isby John Twin McNamara from Oileán Acla in Co Mayo — tune in for a chance to win a copy.
Writer Vona Groarke on new book, a lyrical portrait of a young Irish woman reinventing herself at the turn of the 20th century in America; actor Paul Mescal on his new film .
Comedian Patrick Kielty talks about his film Ballywalter — where he plays Shane, a budding stand-up comedian who has a fateful encounter.
A brand-new series that mixes real history and improvised nonsense to create an original, informative and funny experience for younger listeners - a young historian presents a story from Irish history, while adult improvisers illustrate it with comedic recreations of what happened.
In another trip to the Sessions Archives, Dan Hegarty presents tracks from Dublin indie outfit Bawl's 1996 Fanning Session; AEMak's 2018 Studio 8 session; and a track from Dublin shoegazers Floorshow's session recorded last month.
25 years after its release, Kilkenny alt-rockers Kerbdog revisit breakout albumin a special documentary feature from Dan Hegarty, as well as guests like Jenny Huston, Jon Kenny, and Bantum.
Áine Ní Bhreisleáin and the Bladhaire team will be broadcasting live from UCD in Dublin, where they’ll be joined by members of the Irish-language, music and folklore community in the university.
Dancer Brendan de Gallaí on his new show,, at the University of Limerick.
Liam Ó Maonlaí is joined in studio by Odhrán, Seathrún, and Sibéal of the well-known traditional music family Na Casaidigh for music and a chat — video as always on R na G socials and rte.ie/gaeilge.
Join Phil and Julie on their adventures as they dive into children's questions about life, the universe and everything in it.
UK songwriter and producer Jamie XX has long ploughed his own furrow outside of the band that gave him his working surname — Dan Hegarty presents highlights from a summer live set at Gothenburg's 'Way Out West' festival.
Martin Dyar, editor of poetry anthologyis joined by some of the book's contributors in studio.
Ralph Vaughan Williams — Chameleon of Truth, Part 2: interviews and performances illuminate the life and diverse elements in composer Vaughan Williams’ music, on the 150th anniversary of his birth.