Book Review: Danny Morrison looks at a dissection of Trotskyist icon CLR James

The British radical left and their prodigious publications in the 1970s were quite influential on young northerners like myself, introducing a new generation to voices such as Frantz Fanon, Albert Memmi, Patrice Lumumba, Julius Nyerere, and Aimé Césaire, to name a few.

I was once given a present by activist Liz Curtis (author of Ireland: The Propaganda War) which initially seemed strange as it was about cricket — however, Beyond A Boundary was more than that.

Ostensibly, ‘the finest book’ written about the English sport, Cyril Lionel Robert James in his memoir linked cricket, race, class, and anti-colonialism. In simple terms, West Indian-born James, who fell in love with the game as a child in Trinidad, viewed cricket not just in terms of technique but from a social/political perspective.

He wrote: “The Goddamned English writers with their elms and their green lawns and church steeples and 11 men playing cricket and the Englishness of it etc etc, are all going to be thrown in the dustbin. They have to explain why in India, in Ceylon, in the WI and in places where there are no elms ... no church steeples but mosques and tom-toms, the game is played with more fanaticism than in England.”

James had many critics, from the left and right, but this comprehensive biography proves the staying power and influence of the charismatic Trotskyist activist who died aged 88 in London in 1989.

Even in the last five years of his life, devotees flocked to the bedside of an elder statesman whose intellect remained undimmed, including cricketers such as Ian Botham and his favourite, David Gower.

He came to England in 1933, taking a job as a cricket correspondent with the Manchester Guardian and moved in radical political circles. Such was his intellectual renown, he was invited to Ghana’s independence celebrations, dined with Martin Luther King, befriended writers Richard Wright, Ralph Ellison, and, in later years, Alice Walker.

He went on to write one of the great epics of revolutionary struggle, The Black Jacobins, about the 12-year-long (1791-1804) revolt by slaves in the French West Indian colony of San Domingo, which resulted in the establishment of ‘the Negro state of Haiti’, the only successful slave revolt in history.

Though more paean than hagiography, Williams does not shy away from his subject’s arrogance, sense of entitlement, and how obnoxious, precious, sexist, and predatory with the wives of friends and colleagues, James could be, particularly during his long stint with the Socialist Workers Party in the US. He was a man of many contradictions. An early advocate of women’s equality, he thought nothing of groping a secretary or of putting his married mistress through two abortions in quick succession, and incredible self-belief and ego saw him ignore family, siblings, wives, and children in devotion to the cause.

William rather understates it: “he did not always live up to his own standards in his personal life”.

His second wife, Constance Webb, 20 years his junior, was a remarkable woman in her own right, and their mixed race marriage meant they suffered much racism in the US. James believed blacks, women and youth could play leading roles in the struggle for equality but that it must be anchored first and foremost in ‘class’ politics.

He predicted the demise of the USSR and, in light of George Floyd’s recent killing, wrote with some prescience in 1967 that the real enemy of US blacks is not whites but the police, the armed wing of the state.

James’ brilliant books, speeches and other writings ensure his legacy — if we can and separate the chauvinist from the campaigner.