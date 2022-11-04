Pictures: Cork City Ballet returns to Opera House stage with festive classic

Cork City Ballet returned to the Cork Opera House stage on Thursday night with a dazzling performance of The Nutcracker.
Directed by Alan Foley with choreography by Yury Demakov, the production featured Katerina Petrova, prima ballerina with the National Ballet Sofia in Bulgaria as the Sugar Plum Fairy, and Tsetso Ivanov as her Prince.
As well as dancers from the National Ballet Sofia, the production of The Nutcracker at Cork Opera House featured a cast of 50, including 22 children.
The night marked Cork City Ballet's first production since 2019’s Swan Lake.
For the festive production, the audience was brought on a journey through the Land of Snow to the magical Kingdom of the Sweets.
The production saw impressive costumes, together with the glorious music of Tchaikovsky.
The seasonal classic featured principals, soloists, and a full corps de ballet.
Ahead of the first performance, director Alan Foley said: “I always use the word magical when it comes to Nutcracker because that’s exactly what it is."
The Nutcracker will run at Cork Opera House on November 3, 4 and 5, for four performances only — including a matinee at 2.30pm on Saturday November 5.
