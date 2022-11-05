Radio Highlights: The Virgin Prunes' 'If I Die, I Die' at 40, Oireachtas na Samhna on R na G

Two hours of craic, music, dance, singing, interviews, and lots of prize giveaways, presented live from the Oireachtas na Samhna festival in Killarney by Pádraig Ó Sé and Máire-Bríd Ní Chualáin.
Neansaí Ní Choisdealbha presents the most prestigious sean-nós competition of the year, live from Oireachtas na Samhna festival in Killarney.
Dorothy's Prison Notebooks: The making of a performance based on the Civil War Gaol Journals of Dorothy Macardle.
Pat O’Mahony visits the homes of seven Irish celebrities who, like him, have over the years amassed significant hard-copy record collections. This week: The Commitments' Bronagh Gallagher.
A new series of commissioned fiction, each taking inspiration from the title of a John McGahern story. This week: 'Tacugama' by Belinda McKeon, read by Charlene McKenna.
Richard Aldous and Lise Hand preview the new season of UK monarchy drama.
It’s the final episode — cornered and defeated, the children of Mrunglody wonder if they'll ever see their beloved island again.
The weeknight arts magazine talks to the director of direct provision documentary, Frank Berry; Pat Boran of the Leaves festival in Portlaoise (November 9-12) argues the place of poetry in the tech age.
Dublin alt-popper Kynsy in Studio 8 session for Dan Hegarty, after the release of her 'Something to Do With Love' EP.
Dublin art-rockers The Virgin Prunes'is Dan Hegarty's Album of the Week, ahead of a 40th-anniversary reissue on November 11 — he speaks with vocalist Gavin Friday.
The weeknight arts magazine is live at the National Gallery of Ireland for the Dublin Book Festival, and joined by author Louise Kennedy, (; ); author Wendy Erskine ( , ); writer and show runner of Netflix's , Jose Ignacio Valenzuela; and live music from psychedelic folk singer John Francis Flynn.
Liam Ó Maonlaí is joined by Edel Fox and Caoimhín Ó Fearghail for music and a chat — live video on R na G socials and rte.ie/gaeilge.
UK alt-pop sensation Self-Esteem in live action from this year's BBC 6Music Awards, following the release of breakout LP.
Ralph Vaughan Williams — Chameleon of Truth: interviews and performances illuminate the life and diverse elements in composer Vaughan Williams’ music, on the 150th anniversary of his birth.
Part 2 of a chat with An Taisce's Climate Ambassador, Ellen Hegarty, about the kinds of things we can do in our own lives to fight against climate change — and how we can encourage adults in our lives to do the same.