Radio Highlights: The Virgin Prunes' 'If I Die, I Die' at 40, Oireachtas na Samhna on R na G

SATURDAY

Seó an Oireachtas

R na G, 12pm

Two hours of craic, music, dance, singing, interviews, and lots of prize giveaways, presented live from the Oireachtas na Samhna festival in Killarney by Pádraig Ó Sé and Máire-Bríd Ní Chualáin.

Corn Uí Riada

R na G, 7pm

Neansaí Ní Choisdealbha presents the most prestigious sean-nós competition of the year, live from Oireachtas na Samhna festival in Killarney.

SUNDAY

The Lyric Feature

Lyric FM, 6pm

Dorothy's Prison Notebooks: The making of a performance based on the Civil War Gaol Journals of Dorothy Macardle.

For the Record

RTÉ Gold, 6pm

Pat O’Mahony visits the homes of seven Irish celebrities who, like him, have over the years amassed significant hard-copy record collections. This week: The Commitments' Bronagh Gallagher.

Spoken Stories 2: Creatures of the Earth

RTÉ 1, 7.30pm

A new series of commissioned fiction, each taking inspiration from the title of a John McGahern story. This week: 'Tacugama' by Belinda McKeon, read by Charlene McKenna.

MONDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Richard Aldous and Lise Hand preview the new season of UK monarchy drama The Crown.

Nero’s Class

RTÉJr, 7pm

It’s the final episode — cornered and defeated, the children of Mrunglody wonder if they'll ever see their beloved island again.

TUESDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

The weeknight arts magazine talks to the director of direct provision documentary Aisha, Frank Berry; Pat Boran of the Leaves festival in Portlaoise (November 9-12) argues the place of poetry in the tech age.

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

Dublin alt-popper Kynsy in Studio 8 session for Dan Hegarty, after the release of her 'Something to Do With Love' EP.

WEDNESDAY

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

Dublin art-rockers The Virgin Prunes' If I Die, I Die is Dan Hegarty's Album of the Week, ahead of a 40th-anniversary reissue on November 11 — he speaks with vocalist Gavin Friday.

THURSDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

The weeknight arts magazine is live at the National Gallery of Ireland for the Dublin Book Festival, and joined by author Louise Kennedy, ( Trespasses; The End of the World is a Cul de Sac); author Wendy Erskine ( Sweet Home, Dance Move); writer and show runner of Netflix's Who Killed Sarah, Jose Ignacio Valenzuela; and live music from psychedelic folk singer John Francis Flynn.

Cuan an Cheoil

R na G, 7pm

Liam Ó Maonlaí is joined by Edel Fox and Caoimhín Ó Fearghail for music and a chat — live video on R na G socials and rte.ie/gaeilge.

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

UK alt-pop sensation Self-Esteem in live action from this year's BBC 6Music Awards, following the release of breakout LP Prioritise Pleasure.

FRIDAY

Lyric Live

Lyric FM, 7pm

Ralph Vaughan Williams — Chameleon of Truth: interviews and performances illuminate the life and diverse elements in composer Vaughan Williams’ music, on the 150th anniversary of his birth.

The Kids Are Alright

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

Part 2 of a chat with An Taisce's Climate Ambassador, Ellen Hegarty, about the kinds of things we can do in our own lives to fight against climate change — and how we can encourage adults in our lives to do the same.