Rainy day viewing: Five TV shows to stream for the whole family today

Bluey

Disney+

The slice-of-life adventures of an Australian Blue Heeler Cattle Dog puppy as she has fun with her family and friends in everyday situations - coming in for huge praise from parents and critics alike for its realistic portrayal of families, emphasis on imagination play, and its empathy in explaining various issues to younger audiences.

Dizzy Deliveries: a parcel of good times and inclusivity for all

Dizzy Deliveries

RTÉ Player

Joe, the delivery man with magical powers; Ozzy, the flying robot who works with him; Aisling, the owner of Dizzy Deliveries, and special guests teach children three key Lámh signs every episode, in a fun and interactive way that's easy to join in with.

Children from the Down Syndrome community, Autistic community, wheelchair users and children with rare syndromes who use Lámh to learn and communicate are featured front-and-centre throughout.

The Pig family, yesterday. L-R: Daddy Pig, Peppa Pig, George Pig, Mummy Pig

Peppa Pig/Peppa Muc

Netflix/RTÉPlayer

The adventures of the Pig family - specifically porcine protagonist Peppa and her younger brother George - are already most likely ubiquitous for parents of kids of a certain age, and readily available on Netflix Kids.

But if you're trying to introduce a bit of the cúpla focal around the house, you can do worse than switch to RTÉ Player for Peppa Muc, the Gaelgóir version.

Bee and Puppycat: the millennial condition in space

Bee and Puppycat

Netflix

Adapted for Netflix from a shortform online cartoon, this endearing, pastel-coloured series sees rudderless, bumbling Bee make a close encounter with the mysterious Puppycat, who whisks them away to an assortment of intergalactic temp jobs.

Perfect fare for fans of similar shows like Adventure Time and Steven Universe, who have maybe shuffled awkwardly into the realms of adolescence.

X-Men: The Animated Series: introduced a generation of young people to Marvel's angsty trainee heroes

X-Men: The Animated Series

Disney+

If one of the young people in your house simply can't do without their Marvel superheroes, all parties concerned could do worse than turn to a modern classic of kids' animation - the 1992 Marvel Animation series that brought Professor X, Wolverine, and others to international renown.

For those unfamiliar - a group of young mutants are assembled in a special academy to learn how to use their powers for good, struggle with the enormity of their powers, and deal with the hostility of a public that doesn't understand them.