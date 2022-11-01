Migos rapper Takeoff shot dead outside bowling alley in Houston

Migos rapper Takeoff has been shot dead outside a bowling alley in Houston, a representative has confirmed.

Takeoff — who was part of Migos along with Quavo and Offset — was 28 years old.

Police responded shortly after 2.30am to reports of a shooting at 810 Billiards & Bowling, where dozens of people had gathered on a balcony outside the bowling alley, which is on the third floor. Officers discovered one man dead when they arrived.

Takeoff, left, and Quavo were part of a three-man rap group (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Security guards who were in the area heard the shooting but did not see who did it, a police spokesperson said.

Two other people were injured and taken to hospitals in private vehicles.

No arrests have been announced.

The Grammy-nominated trio from Georgia have had four Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including their multi-week number one Bad And Boujee featuring Lil Uzi Vert.

They put out a trilogy of albums called Culture, Culture II and Culture III, with the first two albums hitting top spot on the Billboard 200 album chart.

They earned an ASCAP Vanguard Award in 2018, for their streaming success with multi-platinum songs like Motorsport (featuring Cardi B and Nicki Minaj), Stir Fry and Walk It Talk It.

They also played a fictional version of themselves on an episode of the hit TV show Atlanta.

Offset, who is married to Cardi B, released a solo album in 2019, while Takeoff and Quavo released a joint album Only Built For Infinity Links last month.