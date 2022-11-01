Podcast Corner: On the trail of Catherine the Fake 

Catherine the Fake is a new four-part investigative podcast that finds Irish Examiner reporter Ann Murphy - recently nominated for a couple of Newsbrands Ireland Journalism Awards, including crime journalist of the year - on the trail of the elusive Catherine O'Brien. Or is it Kate? Or Katie? Or maybe even Amy Power?

She has a number of identities and a litany of court rulings against her, including a Criminal Assets Bureau ruling. But she is nowhere to be found - gardaí want to question her amid fraud allegations regarding the sale of racehorses.

The four episodes of the series all clock in around 25-30 minutes and are dense with detail, all explained point by point, allegation by allegation, by Murphy, who is seeking information herself on O'Brien.

Murphy is also on the Mick Clifford Podcast this week detailing the case. Clifford is fascinated by one particular titbit, in Kilmacthomas, Co Waterford, near to where O'Brien spent some time: The disappearance in 1929 of postman Larry Griffin. Ten people were charged with his murder, but all were acquitted - and his body was never found. "I see a movie there somewhere," says Clifford, adding that "Martin McDonagh might get his hands on it".

Another new Irish show this week, though very far removed from Catherine the Fake, is Keeping Up With The Dirtbirds, a 'bantercast' for "women who can't quite seem to get their shit together". Hosted by Sinead Culbert and Sue Collins, they are the Dirtbirds, YouTube sketch and stand-up comedians.

The first episode is scattershot, the pair trying to cover seemingly dozens of topics in 25 minutes, from car and mechanic issues to hairdresser conundrums to what to cook for dinner, which features a joke chat with 'expert child psychologist Dr Endofmetether'. There are laughs to be had - the Dutch interpretations of Irish sayings llke "I'm just around the corner" and "I'll be back in ten minutes" - but like many such shows, it might take a few episodes for Culbert and Collins to settle.

James Kavanagh, an influencer and one half of the Currabinny cooks, is back with the second season of his delectable food show, What Did You Eat This Week? When we covered the first season, earlier this year, Kavanagh's parents stood out among the more famous guests and they are back on the first episode of the new season.

A live episode recorded at the Dublin Fringe Festival with guest Seema Pankhania of Mob Kitchen, his mother arrives with some local delicacy, coddle, for Pankhania to taste. With talk of 'egg mixture' (again), wigs in New York, and men burning the barbecue, when do his parents get their own podcast?