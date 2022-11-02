Glucksman Gallery exhibition: Where art meets fashion and politics

As one might expect, there are an awful lot of clothes in Fashion Show, the current exhibition at the Glucksman Gallery at UCC. But, far from being a celebration of couture styling, this is fashion as repurposed by contemporary visual artists as a means of activism and protest. Thus we have the Russian artist Gluklya Pershina creating an installation of t-shirts to protest the election of Vladimir Putin as president, and the Chinese director Wang Bing presenting 15 Hours, a documentary that highlights the poor conditions experienced by workers in a garment factory in the Zhejiang province.

The Irish artist Sybil Montague, a native of Cork and a graduate of Chelsea College of Art in London, is also concerned with the making of clothes; her two pieces in the exhibition are sculptural works she calls ‘blankets’.

“I started working with clothes and other materials at the end of their life cycle, says Montague. "Taking them apart to see how they’d been put together originally, and then sewing them together again. I was drawn to the slowness of stitching. Traditionally, it’s been women’s work, and a domestic activity. I wondered a lot about who had made these materials originally.”

For the past three years, Montague has worked at Temple Bar Studios in Dublin, on a residency that will conclude with a solo exhibition of animation and sculpture called Worm Stitch In December. Previously, she had done research in the National Folklore Archives, and her interest in indigenous Irish culture fed into the creation of her ‘blankets’.

Sybil Montague with one of her pieces at the Glucksman exhibition.

“Every material has its own identity,” she says. “Most of the blankets I’ve used are lambs’ wool, and recognisably Irish. I’ve also used GAA tops and Primark t-shirts. The works are textile collages, if you like. If I’d hung them on the wall, they could be taken for tapestries. But I didn’t intend them to be seen as some kind of rarefied art objects, so I’ve laid them on the floor instead.”

Montague was invited to contribute to Fashion Show on the basis of work she’d already produced. “I made these blankets during the Covid lockdown, so it’s interesting now to see them in a group exhibition. The work often acquires a new resonance in that context. I suppose the most striking thing about Fashion Show is that it’s so political.”

The politics explored by the Viennese artist Anna-Sophie Berger in The Wearer of Clothes, a sculpture that is part ballgown and part tent, are inarguably sexual. “The idea is that the work is both active and passive,” says Berger. “It’s inviting someone into your skirts for protection, but this is also the space where the genitals are, so it’s also where sexuality could happen. The title I gave the work – The Wearer of Clothes - is entirely poetic; I didn’t want to feminise it because we’re dealing with a dress, an object that is already, at least historically, seen as feminine, though that’s changing now, thank God.”

One of the pieces by Anna-Sophie Berger at Fashion Show, at the Glucksman Gallery, UCC. Picture: Jed Niezgoda

Berger’s background is in fashion design. “When I started studying, I had no preconceptions about the divisions between fashion and art,” she says. “I was raised in a household where the emphasis was on a humanist education, so my learning about art was from a classical bourgeois notion of beautiful things and creativity. Of course I understood that being a fashion designer was not the same as being a painter, but when I signed up for university, I chose fashion because it seemed the most exciting option.”

Berger devoted six years to her fashion studies, but always with the expectation that she would become an artist rather than a clothes designer. “I wasn’t going to Paris to work in the industry. I knew I was too hedonistic to just make a product to give to others as an expression of their own character. So I transitioned to fine art because I understood it was what I wanted to do.”

Fashion is often viewed as a more blatantly commercial form of creativity than the visual arts, but Berger is not sure there is such a clear division. “There’s this idea that fashion is more open about its relationship to money and commerce, that it’s the more honest whore, so to speak. But I don’t know if there’s that real a conflict, or if, at the end of the day, there’s actually a whole lot of difference.”