You can’t escape climate change, physically or existentially. As I write, headlines on the Irish Examiner include ‘Last month was the fourth warmest September on record’ and ‘Sydney beats 1950 rainfall record with three wet months to spare’.

Bookshops have entire sections dedicated to the climate, ever more dystopian titles that proclaim A Planet Full of Plastic and Our House is on Fire — and those are just for children. For adults, it is even more depressing. Which makes Colm O’Regan’s Climate Worrier stand out.

A hypocrite’s guide to saving the planet, O’Regan, a standup comic who writes a weekly column for this newspaper and is the author of six best-selling fiction and non-fiction books, including Bolloxology and the Book of Irish Mammies, does not have any great answers to climate change — how could anyone?

But he wanted to do something. “It’s a privilege to be able to fret in a vague way about what I might do. There are hundreds of millions of people for whom this stuff is already happening,” he writes near the end of this easy-to-read, often laugh-out-loud-funny manifesto of little actions.

There are no footnotes (“I read a survey (let’s not trouble ourselves where — you didn’t get this book in the science section)”) though there is a further reading and listening section at the end.

An inconsistent hypocrite, O’Regan picks up litter around his neighbourhood of Inchicore, Dublin, frets about the sheer amount of plastic and rubbish related to his two young children; and likes eating meat.

“I’m trying to come to terms with wrongness,” he writes in the opening chapter, “In chapter 2 I wade into the stew of talking about food. There are beefs and hot potatoes.... Chapter 9 talks about energy and inequality. But don’t worry, the Banter doesn’t stop!”

Let’s take that chapter about food. Apparently 4% of the population of Ireland is vegan, 8% is vegetarian.

For particularly startling stats, he employs capital letters: “We needed to reduce our red meat consumption by as much as 90 per cent. NINETY PER CENT. TEN PER CENT LEFT.”

It’s a recurring tactic throughout, along with italics — just in case your attention starts to wander. O’Regan’s argument is gentle, along the lines of: Meat is relatively cheap, easy to cook, and tastes great.

And yet, what about the methane and nitrous oxide generated? But, if we cut back, what about the farmer? Maybe, O’Regan posits, we should try to incorporate grains and pulses into our diet. But as is his wont, he does so with a laugh: “I’m not suggesting adding chickpeas and lentils into the breakfast rolls yet. That will require a referendum.”

John Connell’s little book that could, The Cow Book, seems like an influence on Climate Worrier too.

O’Regan dedicates it to his late father, dubbed, Dada, a farmer in Dripsey, Co Cork, who had a fondness for secondhand clothes, was never bothered by trees, and wasn’t particularly technologically minded.

“He wasn’t a hero. He was just a nice man who tipped away, planting trees for people.”

His quotes and doings are peppered at the beginning of most chapters in Climate Worrier; evidence, perhaps that whether young or old-school, rural-dweller or leafy Dublin-suburb dweller, we are all tipping along, trying to do our bit, in our own little way.

Climate Worrier won’t change the world, but it might make you change, or at least question, a behaviour, to make you feel like you’re doing something.

A pleasant read worth wrapping in reusable paper under the Christmas tree for the climate-sceptic relation.