Guinness Cork Jazz Festival reviews: Amaro Freitas and Selene Saint-Aime charm at Triskel 

Piano trios have a remarkable heritage at the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival. Whether it was the privilege of seeing McCoy Tyner in 2005, or a young Brad Mehldau before that, or acts like the Esbjorn Svensson Trio, Robert Glasper, and Phronesis, all of whom brought a new sensibility to the format... the list is long and distinguished. To this we can now add the Brazilian musician Amaro Freitas, a supreme talent who has also brought something unique to the table.

Freitas was joined for his afternoon gig at Triskel by Jean Elton on bass and Hugo Medeiros on drums. He initially cuts a striking, still figure, in bright orange and patterned robe, emanating a calm and focus echoed in the delicate, slowly unfurling melody he creates. Soon, the bass line gains prominence as the piano trills. It’s a sumptuous, enigmatic opening that sets the scene for the boundless musical exploration to come.