There are some big names coming to Cork next year
Olly Murs and George Ezra announce Cork gigs for summer 2023

Olly Murs: set for another Marquee date

Fri, 28 Oct, 2022 - 09:21
Mike McGrath Bryan

X-Factor superstar and ITV host Olly Murs has announced a pair of Irish dates for next year, including a return to Live at the Marquee in Cork, on July 9, as well as a trip to Belfast's Botanic Gardens the following day.

The news comes as the singer is preparing his seventh album, and his first in four years, 'Marry Me', for a December 2 release via EMI. He's also been busy with ITV's 'Starstruck' and the UK's edition of 'The Voice'.

The album is preceded by the release of recent single 'Die of a Broken Heart'

It follows six multi-platinum albums, garnering over six million monthly listeners on Spotify, 800 million Youtube views & 1.8 million tour tickets sold.

Support for the shows comes from Dublin pop outfit True Tides.

George Ezra will perform at Musgrave Park next year.
Meanwhile, George Ezra has announced he will perform at Musgrave Park on June 11, 2023, which will follow two sold-out shows in the 3Arena and the Gleneagle in March 2023.

Tickets for the Green Green Grass singer's gig will cost from €59.90. 

Ezra's Irish dates follow the release of his new album Gold Rush Kid earlier this year.

  • Tickets for Olly Murs go on sale Thursday, November 3 at 9am, while tickets for George Ezra go on sale Friday, November 4 at 9am. Tickets for both shows will be available from Ticketmaster

