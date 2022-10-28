Olly Murs and George Ezra announce Cork gigs for summer 2023

X-Factor superstar and ITV host Olly Murs has announced a pair of Irish dates for next year, including a return to Live at the Marquee in Cork, on July 9, as well as a trip to Belfast's Botanic Gardens the following day.

The news comes as the singer is preparing his seventh album, and his first in four years, 'Marry Me', for a December 2 release via EMI. He's also been busy with ITV's 'Starstruck' and the UK's edition of 'The Voice'.