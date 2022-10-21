Film review: Dwayne Johnson makes for a believable demi-god, but Black Adam as a whole fails to convince

The character of Black Adam is more an anti-hero than a superhero
Film review: Dwayne Johnson makes for a believable demi-god, but Black Adam as a whole fails to convince

Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock, stars as Black Adam. Picture: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Fri, 21 Oct, 2022 - 17:00
Declan Burke

★★★☆☆

Way back in the mythic past, Black Adam (12A) was ‘a slave who defeated a king’: hailed as his nation’s champion, he was transformed into a demi-god. Resurrected after 5,000 years by historian Adrianna (Sarah Shahi), the unkillable Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) wreaks havoc on the fictional middle-eastern country of Khandaq, which is oppressed by the corrupt Intergang. 

Soon the Justice Society of America, led by Hawkman (Aldis Hodge) and Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), are winging their way to Khandaq to imprison Black Adam once more, only to discover that an ancient evil has been resurrected along with their latest foe… 

The character of Black Adam is more an anti-hero than a superhero, and while the attempt to introduce moral complexity is to be applauded, the screenwriters seemed to have tied themselves in knots trying to figure out how to turn their ruthless bad guy into a plausible good guy. 

Saldis Hodge and Dwayne Johnson in Black Adam. Picture: Warner Bros
Indeed, it’s hard not to hoot out loud when Hawkman, as the leader of the Justice Society of America, which has turned up uninvited in Khandaq, frowns upon Black Adam’s ‘extra-judicial killings’, and especially when vividly cinematic killing is what Black Adam does best. 

The pace is relentless as the leading characters attempt to establish a peaceful world order one punch-up at a time, and Dwayne Johnson makes for a wholly believable demi-god, but Black Adam as a whole fails to convince. 

(cinema release)

