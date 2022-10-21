Film review: Decision to Leave is smart, innovative and hugely satisfying 

South Korea’s entry for next year’s Oscars stars Park Hae-il as police detective Hae-jun, who falls heavily for Seo-rae, the Chinese wife of a climber who is discovered dead at the foot of a sheer cliff
Decision to Leave stars Park Hae-il as a police detective who falls for Seo-rae, played by Tang Wei

Fri, 21 Oct, 2022 - 15:00
Declan Burke

★★★

South Korea’s entry for next year’s Oscars, Decision to Leave (15A) stars Park Hae-il as police detective Hae-jun, who falls heavily for Seo-rae (Tang Wei), the Chinese wife of a climber who is discovered dead at the foot of a sheer cliff. 

In the absence of any other suspects, Seo-rae finds herself being investigated by Hae-jun and his partner Soo-wan (Go Kyung-pyo), who quickly discover that Seo-rae has form: before leaving China, she assisted her own mother’s death in a mercy killing. 

“Killing is like smoking,” Soo-wan warns his partner. “Only the first time is hard.” 

But can Seo-rae really be a cold-blooded killer? Written by Seo-kyeong Jeong and Park Chan-wook, with Park (Old Boy, The Little Drummer Girl) directing, Decision to Leave is a neo-noir that ticks many of the classic noir boxes: a troubled investigator, a femme fatale, a morally complex story, a bewildering plot. 

Indeed, a quick flash on Hae-jun’s collection of ‘Martin Beck’ crime novels written by the Swedish duo of Maj Sjöwall and Per Wahlöö confirm Park’s ambitions: this isn’t a typical whodunit, but a slow-burning psychological thriller that plunges us deep into the sticky, messy stuff of which real life is made. 

Smart, innovative and beautifully shot by Ji-yong Kim, Decision to Leave is a hugely satisfying crime flick. 

(cinema release)

