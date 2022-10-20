Tom Dunne: Can artists ever surpass their 'early stuff'? 

‘Don’t put your daughter on the stage!’ It is a phrase I use often when giving advice on music. Or your son or any relative. Or anyone you care about in fact. This is no business for old men, young women or anything in between. Stay out! Danger! Turn back!

The stats are bad, I knew that already. Musicians have a lower life expectancy than the general population and if you are a rap star, well, what can we say? Don’t buy any long-playing records. Stop worrying about Best Before dates.

But this week a new layer to the circle of hell revealed itself. I was with my new showbiz pal, Don McLean. “Tom,” he said, “people don’t need a new Don McLean album."

“In fact,” he added conspiratorially, “I’m not sure they really need a new Paul McCartney album either.”

I let this settle. Macca is a one off. He’s maintained creativity and mass popularity way beyond the norm. And I loved McCartney III. There was something lovely about it and just enough glimpses of that old genius to keep me utterly engaged. But still, I knew what Don was saying.

There is nothing on Macca III that will knock Hey Jude off the airplay charts. But at least he gets played. Unlike say The New Simple Minds album or the last three Waterboys albums, all superb, all overlooked. Or the last two Paul Brady albums: not even reviewed in some quarters.

It is not that the quality has fallen off, it is just that they fall off the music industry radar. It must be heartbreaking. To master your craft, produce material at least on a par with your best work, and then see it just float away, unnoticed, on the wind.

It seems to be unique to popular music. Robert Harris’s new book, Act of Oblivion, is easily on a par with his debut, Fatherland, but is still being enthusiastically reviewed and is selling hand over fist. Comedians re-invent themselves time and time again. Great artists produce great art into their dotage.

So why is the half-life of the average popular music star so short? There are almost no exceptions to this. It can come and then disappear completely, or it can, at best, trail off dramatically. But it won’t last and you can take that to the bank.

So why is this? My best theory, and it is but that, is that the initial career of a new pop star chimes with a time in their fan’s lives. It is an exciting time, when the world is young, the possibilities endless and the sap, to put things mildly, is rising.

That audience want music that is of them by people who are like them. A new band or artist living though the same experiences. Other young people who are encountering the same pitfalls and the same roller coaster of emotion, with the same sense of excitement and wonder.

Graeme Thompson, in his book on Simple Minds, Theme for Great Cities, described it beautifully. He described that early time in the bands life as being akin to finding themselves in an unknown city. Everything about that city is uncharted and undiscovered and both audience and artist are exploring and mapping it out together.

Everything is new. A first kiss, a first love, a first night away from home. The first time you say things you’ve never said before, the first time you feel things you haven’t felt before. You will never have felt more alive.

To identify with a band who somehow seem to be with you on this journey, at times even putting words to feelings you can hardly express yourself creates a unique bond. You will not forget this time or this music. That band can feel as much a part of your life as your friends do.

Sadly, for the band, after this time has passed, no new material can rival the older music in the heart of their fans. No amount of studio wizardry or mastering of craft is going to change that. This is not an easy pill to swallow.

It is like a couple celebrating a wedding anniversary in a posh hotel. It’s great, Egyptian cotton sheets and all that. But it is still not going to rival the feeling they had when they snogged in the Gaelteacht, when he walked her home in the rain, listening to The Whole of The Moon on shared headphones.