Irish Book Awards shortlist revealed: Cork contingent includes Sara Baume and John Creedon

The shortlist for this year's An Post Irish Book Awards 2022 has been revealed with Cork author Sara Baume among those shortlisted for the prestigious Novel of the Year award. The West Cork writer is nominated for her second novel, Seven Steeples.

Limerick author Donal Ryan also made the cut with his novel The Queen of Dirt Island, alongside Wicklow writer Audrey Magee for The Colony. Three Northern Irish authors made the shortlist for Novel of the Year including Louise Kennedy for Trespass, Maggie O’Farrell for The Marriage Portrait and Jan Carson for The Raptures.

Sara Baume picture near Clonakilty, Cork. Picture: Kenneth O Halloran

Cork has been well-represented across the 18 categories with Catherine Ryan Howard and Louise O'Neill getting a nod for Author of the Year, while Philip’s Bookshop in Mallow is shortlisted for Bookshop of the Year.

Other notable Cork nominations include broadcaster John Creedon for An Irish Folklore Treasury, David King for Sir Adam the Brave and the Moody Monsters and Tadhg Coakley for The Game.

Irish Examiner columnists Edel Coffey and Colm O'Regan also feature on the shortlist for their most-recent novels, Breaking Point and Climate Worrier.

John Creedon, radio show producer and broadcaster with his book 'An Irish Folklore Treasury'. Picture: Larry Cummins

A live in-person ceremony to celebrate the winners will take place on Wednesday, November 23 in the Convention Centre in Dublin. The awards ceremony will be hosted by broadcaster Miriam O’Callaghan.

Members of the public can cast their votes for the best books of the year on the An Post Irish Book Awards website, with all voters entered into a prize draw to win one of five €100 National Book Token vouchers. Voting will open at 9am on October 21 and closes on November 10.

The full An Post Irish Book Awards 2022 Shortlist

Novel of the Year

Trespasses – Louise Kennedy (Bloomsbury Circus).

The Colony – Audrey Magee (Faber & Faber).

Seven Steeples – Sara Baume (Tramp Press).

The Marriage Portrait – Maggie O’Farrell (Tinder Press).

The Queen of Dirt Island – Donal Ryan (Doubleday).

The Raptures – Jan Carson (Doubleday).

Crime Fiction Book of the Year

Remember my Name – Sam Blake (Corvus).

Run Time – Catherine Ryan Howard (Corvus).

Breaking Point – Edel Coffey (Sphere).

The Accomplice – Steve Cavanagh (Orion).

The Interview – Gill Perdue (Sandycove).

Hide and Seek – Andrea Mara (Transworld).

Sports Book of the Year

The Game – Tadhg Coakley (Merrion Press).

A History of the GAA in 100 Objects – Siobhán Doyle (Merrion Press).

Point to Point – The Heart of Irish Horse Racing – Healy Racing, with words by Richard Pugh and photographs by Pat ‘Cash’ Healy (The O’Brien Press).

Life Begins in Leitrim – Zak Moradi, with Niall Kelly (Gill Books).

The Rodfather – Roddy Collins, with Paul Howard (Sandycove).

Kellie – Kellie Harrington, with Roddy Doyle (Sandycove).





Edel Coffey. Picture: Bríd O'Donovan

Newcomer of the Year

None of This is Serious – Catherine Prasifka (Canongate Books).

There’s Been a Little Incident – Alice Ryan (Head of Zeus).

Speechless – Fiacre Ryan (Merrion Press).

Breaking Point – Edel Coffey (Sphere).

My Fourth Time, We Drowned – Sally Hayden (Fourth Estate).

The Amusements – Aingeala Flannery (Sandycove).

Non-fiction Book of the Year

Listen to the Land Speak – Manchán Magan (Gill Books).

Lessons from the Bench – Judge Gillian Hussey, with Rachel Pierce (Gill Books).

My Fourth Time, We Drowned – Sally Hayden (Fourth Estate).

Gaffs – Rory Hearne (HarperCollins Ireland).

Fierce Appetites – Elizabeth Boyle (Sandycove).

Heiress, Rebel, Vigilante, Bomber – Sean O’Driscoll (Sandycove).

Biography of the Year

The Last Good Funeral of the Year – Ed O’Loughlin (Riverrun).

Without Warning and only Sometimes – Kit de Waal (Tinder Press).

Time and Tide – Charlie Bird, with Ray Burke (HarperCollins Ireland).

I Don’t Want to Talk About Home – Suad Aldarra (Doubleday).

Surrender – Bono (Hutchinson Heinemann).

All Down Darkness Wide – Seán Hewitt (Jonathan Cape).





Karol and Gina Daly

Cookbook of the Year

Bake – Graham Herterich (Nine Bean Rows Books).

Lili’s Family Favourites – Lili Forberg (The O’Brien Press).

The Daly Dish: Bold Food Made Good – Gina Daly, Karol Daly (Gill Books).

The GIY Diaries: A Year of Growing and Cooking – Michael Kelly (Gill Books).

Sweet Therapy: The Joy of Baking – Una Leonard (Hachette Books Ireland).

Lush – Daniel Lambert (HarperCollins Ireland).

Popular Fiction Book of the Year

Forever Home – Graham Norton (Coronet).

What Eden Did Next – Sheila O’Flanagan (Headline Review).

Duffy and Son – Damien Owens (HarperCollins Ireland).

Again, Rachel – Marian Keyes (Michael Joseph).

Once Upon a Time in Donnybrook - Ross O’Carroll-Kelly (Sandycove).

Idol – Louise O’Neill (Transworld).





Colm O'Regan. Picture: Moya Nolan

Lifestyle Book of the Year

The Homemade Year – Lilly Higgins (Gill Books).

An Irish Atlantic Rainforest: A Personal Journey into the Magic of Rewilding – Eoghan Daltun (Hachette Books Ireland).

Still Points: A Guide to Living the Mindful, Meditative Way – Brother Richard (Hachette Books Ireland).

The Female Factor – Dr. Hazel Wallace (Yellow Kite).

What Every Woman Needs to Know About Her Gut – Barbara Ryan, Elaine McGowan (John Murray Press).

Climate Worrier – Colm O’Regan (HarperCollins Ireland).

Best Irish Published Book of the Year

The Book of the Skelligs – John Crowley and John Sheehan (Cork University Press).

Abandoned Ireland – Rebecca Brownlie (Merrion Press).

The Guardians - 100 Years of An Garda Síochána 1922-2022 – Garda Stephen Moore (The O’Brien Press).

The Irish Civil War in Colour – Michael B. Barry, John O’Byrne (Gill Books).

The Great Lighthouses of Ireland – David Hare (Gill Books).

An Irish Folklore Treasury – John Creedon (Gill Books).





David King with son Adam King

Children’s Book of the Year (Junior)

Cloud Babies – Eoin Colfer, illustrated by Chris Judge (Walker Books).

Well Done, Mommy Penguin – Chris Haughton (Walker Books).

Fox and Son Tailers – Paddy Donnelly, (The O’Brien Press).

Our Big Day – Bob Johnston, illustrated by Michael Emberley (The O’Brien Press).

Meanwhile Back on Earth – Oliver Jeffers (HarperCollins Children’s Books).

Sir Adam the Brave and the Moody Monsters – David King, illustrated by Rhiannon Archard (Sandycove).

Children’s Book of the Year (Senior)

The Lost Girl King – Catherine Doyle (Bloomsbury Children’s Books).

The Day I Got Trapped in my Brain – Amy Huberman, illustrated by Katie Kear (Scholastic).

Frankie’s World – Aoife Dooley, (Scholastic).

The Truth About Riley – Sinéad Moriarty (Gill Books).

The Great Irish History Book – Myles Dungan, illustrated by Alan Dunne (Gill Books).

Girls Who Slay Monsters – Ellen Ryan, illustrated by Shone Shirley MacDonald (HarperCollins Ireland).

Teen and Young Adult Book of the Year

Truth be Told - Sue Divin (Macmillan Children’s Books).

Rock, Paper, Killers – Alexia Mason (Simon and Schuster).

The Gifts That Bind Us – Caroline O’Donoghue (Walker Books).

The Asparagus Bunch – Jessica Scott-Whyte (Welbeck Flame).

Let’s Talk – Richie Sadlier (Gill Books).

Twin Crowns – Katherine Webber and Catherine Doyle (Farshore – Electric Monkey, Harper Collins).

Poem of the Year

Unmaking His Chair – Jim McElroy (From: We Are the Weather, published by Smith/ Doorstop).

Wedding Dress – Martina Dalton (From: New Irish Writing, Irish Independent).

What Man Doesn’t – Paul McMahon (From: The Poetry Society – VII, No. 4, Winter 2021).

Amelia’s Model – Michael Longley (From: The Slain Birds – Jonathan Cape).

Short Story of the Year

Sleep Watchers – Roisín O’Donnell (From: The Stinging Fly Press).

Red Market – Sheila Armstong (From: How to Gut a Fish – Bloomsbury).

This Small Giddy Life – Nuala O’Connor (From: A Little Unsteadily into Light – New Island).

The Chekhovians – Rebecca Miller (From: Total – Canongate Books).

Mathematics – Wendy Erskine (From: Dance Move – The Stinging Fly Press).

Miles of Bad Road - Neil Tully (From: The Waxed Lemon Literary Journal).

Irish Language Book of the Year

EL - Thaddeus Ó Buachalla (Coiscéim).

An Dara Roghna – Celia de Fréine (LeabhairCOMHAR).

Bádh B’fhéidir – Seán Ó Muireagáin (Éabhlóid).

Súil an Dáill – Darach Ó Scolaí (Leabhar Breac).

Bláth na dTulach – Stories form 28 Authors (Éabhlóid).





Catherine Ryan Howard. Picture: Bríd O'Donovan

Author of the Year

Catherine Ryan Howard.

Sally Rooney.

Sarah Webb.

Roisín Meaney.

Louise O’Neill.

John Boyne.

Bookshop of the Year

Bridge Books – Dromore, Down.

Charlie Byrne’s Bookshop – Galway.

Tertulia – Westport, Mayo.

Bridge Street Books – Wicklow.

Philip’s Bookshop – Mallow, Cork.

Books at One Letterfrack - Connemara, Galway.