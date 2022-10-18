Podcast Corner: Shows that will entertain and inform listeners of all ages 

Nero’s Class from RTÉ Kids will keep young and old more than entertained. The six-part series is set on the mythical island of Mrunglody and begins with Professor Nero waking up on a mysterious beach, confused as to how he got there. The first episode concludes with him befuddled as to how he’s to teach a junior infant, a second-class pupil, and sixth class pupil all at once.

In between the 20-minute story, there’s a great moustache gag that got us, while one of the pupils, Jacaranda, faces a mini-crisis, having lost her writing implement, alliterating: “My penpal Penny posted me that pen from Pennsylvania.”