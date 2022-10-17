The 2 Johnnies have announced their own festival, and it's in Cork

The line-up includes B’Witched and Basshunter
The 2 Johnnies are coming back to Cork. Picture: Ray Keogh

Mon, 17 Oct, 2022 - 11:16
Nicole Glennon

Tipperary double-act the 2 Johnnies have announced they're planning their own summer festival - and it's happening in Cork.

“Pints in a Field” will see one of the nation's biggest podcasters take their live-show to Cork's Musgrave Park with a host of nostalgic music acts in tow.

"Ireland’s greatest girl band" B’Witched will be there, as will "podcast legend" and '00s dance megastar Basshunter.

Paddy Fong and Noel Furlong will also be in attendance as will producer Maura and Neil the intern plus the Junior B All Stars live band and more to be announced.

The event, which is being billed as 'part live podcast show, part live gig, part Athlone IT Rag Week 2004 and all The 2 Johnnies madness', will take place on June 24, 2023. 

Tickets from €49.90 go on sale this Friday, October 21 at 9am from Ticketmaster.

One-half of the RTÉ 2FM duo, Johnny B (Johnny O’Brien), has promised it will 'bigger than Live Aid but of far less benefit to society'. 

