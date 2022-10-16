Liadán Hynes: Loneliness is one thing people find hard to talk about. There’s a stigma around it.

There's a great line in the film When Harry Met Sally — one of many — where Sally’s friend Marie, played by the late Carrie Fisher, expresses her relief at finally coupling up with Jess (Bruno Kirby) and leaving the world of dating behind.

“Tell me I’ll never have to be out there again,” she implores.

Jess reassures her: “You will never have to be out there again.”

Over 30 years on, it would be interesting to see what Marie would make of Tinder, where people are “out there” on a whole different level.

Online dating is often seen as the preserve of city slickers, metropolitan singles who flit from one bar or coffee date to another.

However, it has also opened up a whole new world for those looking for love in rural Ireland, bringing with it a different set of challenges.

This is a topic explored by Liadán Hynes in her new book Courting: Tractor Dates, Macra Babies and Swiping Right in Rural Ireland.

As a journalist, Hynes has had plenty of experience telling other people’s stories.

As a Dublin native, she also relished the opportunity to explore the world of relationships in rural Ireland, interviewing people around the country about their different experiences.

“The starting point for the book was how online dating has really changed how people meet, and the technicalities of it when you live in a smaller community.

“It can be really challenging to meet someone. The community is smaller so you spread your parameters wider, but then you have the logistics of like, ‘I’m gonna go on a date, but they don’t live in the same city as me, I need to find somewhere to stay overnight’ and all that kind of thing.

“It’s not a side of dating and meeting people that we had heard much about,” says Hynes.

The people she spoke to for the book ranged from North Cork farmer Erica, a 67-year-old trans woman, to Sophie, a 23-year-old farmer whose mother is deaf, and Graham, a gay man living on Inis Meáin.

She says once people opened up, they were eager to share their stories.

“I have spoken to people about the most personal things.

"You might think dating is kind of a fluffy subject, but I found it to be one of the most challenging things to get people to talk about.

“It was a big ask and I really am so blown away by the generosity of people.

"There are 21 stories in the book and in their own ways, each one is entering a completely different world, whether that be living on a farm and being 23; being a woman in your 50s having moved to an island; or being a woman in your late 30s and returning to the place you grew up and not wanting to have children.”

Hynes says while older generations might still struggle with the idea of online dating and the privacy and safety issues that come with it, it is no longer a big deal to people who are looking for a relationship.

“When I told people who had never done online dating about this book, they kind of reacted with horror, but if people are dating online, they’re very practical about it, there’s no shame attached to it anymore, it’s just how people meet.

“Logistically, for people in rural communities, it’s tricky, but it also does open you up to all these people that you just never would have had access to.

“Apps are kind of a necessary evil, like everything on the internet, it’s good and bad.”

Hynes did find that there was a reluctance in particular to talk about the issue of loneliness, which was exacerbated during the pandemic.

“Loneliness is one of the things people find the hardest to talk about. There’s a stigma around that definitely,” she says.

Hynes herself knows what it is like to expose one’s vulnerabilities, having written about her own separation in her previous book How to Fall Apart.

She has since met her boyfriend, who is from Cork.

“I went through a separation and I was single — sometimes now when I tell people I met somebody they go ‘Ah, great’ and what they mean is ‘Oh, now you’re OK’. And I think, ‘Well, I was OK before, I was fine’. So, you’re also meeting those societal prejudices,” she says.

However, Hynes says the experiences of those she interviewed demonstrates how in general, things have changed for the better.

She is also keen to dispel any notion of rural communities as out of step in any way.

“For example, I spoke to Erica, who didn’t come out as a trans woman until she was 63.

"She talked about the response of her neighbours when she came out and going to the mart or bar afterwards and just being accepted as herself.

“That feels like something that possibly would not have happened anywhere, urban or rural.

"I don’t subscribe to this idea that rural places are lacking — I didn’t find that at all.

“In fact, I found the sense of community to be the strongest thing and actually people were more likely to know each other and therefore accept each other.”

While this sense of closeness might result in people in rural communities going on a date with someone they were already acquainted with or connected to, Hynes said most people didn’t find this a problem but rather a good thing, especially women who were concerned more about their safety.

“I definitely found safety was more of an issue for women. That’s why they are so much slower to swipe right on somebody — they are looking for signifiers in pictures and stuff, whereas men will swipe on everyone,” she laughs.

“But what people talked about more was this sense of ‘knowing of’ somebody.”

Hynes also tells the stories of those who struggled with online dating, instead preferring to connect with people “IRL” (in real life) through organisations such as Macra na Feirme.

As the organisation’s president James Healy says: “Who needs Tinder when you can join Macra?”

“The guys I spoke to for the chapter on Macra said they found communication really hard online, and they felt this pressure to perform and be really funny.

“They said that meeting people in person at a Macra event was so much better because they found it easier to be chatty and charming.

"John, who was in Kerry, told me he wanted to meet somebody in his community and that was the thread that became the big focal point for me.

“There was this tension of ‘Will I find somebody in my place’, whether that was the family farm, an island, or whatever.

"That was so important to people, it really struck me that it was such a lovely thing to have in your life, to live somewhere that really meant that much to you.”

Ownership of land and an obligation to keep it in the family was, unsurprisingly, a big consideration for those featured in the book.

While there was an acknowledgment that farm life and rural living had its challenges, Hynes said no-one she spoke to had considered leaving the land to find love.

“It was remarkable — maybe it was the people I hit upon — but it really did feel vocational, they all pooh-poohed the notion that the pace is relentless.

"They also spoke about how lucky they were to be able to spend so much of their lives outdoors.”

Hynes says the theme of seeking connection is one that will resonate with everybody, whether they are from an urban or rural background, in a relationship or not.

“The writer Doireann Ní Ghríofa described it as a tapestry of how love really happens in modern Ireland, which was so nice to hear, because that’s exactly what I had in mind.

"People have different experiences and stories, but there’s a universality of emotion to it all.”