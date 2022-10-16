Five Things for the Week Ahead: IMMA's first Eco Art festival, Julie Jay at the Everyman

1 |theatre|

Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap

Monday October 17 - Saturday October 22; Cork Opera House

A 70th-anniversary presentation of a crime-fiction classic adapted for stage - by its own claims the longest-running show in the history of theatre. Starring EastEnders and Grange Hill's Todd Carty

2 |television|

Gangs of London

Tuesday October 18; Sky Atlantic and NOW

One year after the death of Sean Wallace and the violent reckonings of series one, the map and soul of London has been redrawn for the show's second series. The surviving Wallaces are scattered, the Duman is broken and estranged, and ex-undercover cop Elliot is now being forced to work for the investors.

Julie Jay: comedian tackles societal misogyny and nostalgia in Oops, This is Toxic; The Everyman, Thursday October 20

3 |comedy|

Julie Jay: Oops, This is Toxic

Thursday October 20; The Everyman, Cork

Long-standing comedian and Irish Examiner parenting columnist takes to the stage of the McCurtain Street venue off the back of a successful Edinburgh Fringe run, addressing nineties/noughties misogyny, parenthood, and post-Caesarean twerking.

4 |cinema|

My Policeman

From Friday October 21; cinemas nationwide

Tom, a policeman in 1950s Britain, falls in love with a schoolteacher on the Brighton coast. However, he soon begins a passionate same-sex affair with a museum curator, in spite of homosexuality being illegal. Harry Styles stars in an adaptation of the 2012 novel by Bethan Roberts.

5 |visual art|

EARTH RISING

Friday October 21 - Sunday October 23; IMMA, Dublin

A new Eco Art festival launching at the Irish Museum of Modern Art, including over 70 contributors across art, architecture, spoken-word, performance, design, music and biology, including the venue's new site-specific pavilion Éirigh. Talks, workshops and events aplenty.