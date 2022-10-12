Theatre review: Elles Vivent is both hilarious and thought-provoking

Elles Vivent ('They Live')

Project Arts Centre, Dublin Theatre Festival

★★★★☆

Absurdity is Antoine Defoort’s answer to absurdity; and modern life, be it through politics, discourse, tech hubris, or hokum like “wellness” and “mindfulness”, certainly doesn’t leave him short of material for his singular kind of theatre.

In Elles Vivent, a beautifully staged, hilarious and thought-provoking encounter with his art, the playfulness is signalled straight away, with Sofia Teillet introducing herself as a “fictional moderator”, before warning us not to be confused when she reappears in character; her first words will be “Deux Cotes du Rhone, s’il vous plait”.

Cut to Taylor (Defoort) and Michel (Alexandre Le Nours) sitting together in a forest, a tall, narrow screen dominating. The latter has not eaten in two years.

He’s been in “deep mindfulness”: suspended animation, in a field, surrounded by cows. A Bounty bar makes him puke.

He’s nonetheless ready for a farcical introduction to the PCM (the Context and Modality Platform) via crudely drawn cat-eared avatars controlled by Defoort and discussing said “platform” in the most content-free, jargon-filled way imaginable.

Taylor, through holographic memories displayed via his “mnemoprojector", continues to fill Michel in on what he’s missed: the PCM’s unlikely, doomed, intervention in mainstream politics, where it sought to “question the modalities of the debate.”

The scenes, silly and playful, culminate in “ideas” taking form and cavorting about the stage.

“Look, it’s ‘benevolence’,” someone cries. “Is that one new? No, it’s ‘redundancy’ again,” says another.

Elles Vivent, then, is quite literally a play about ideas. Not their interrogation, however, but more a reminder of their independence. Once someone's had an idea, it can be hard to kill.

They are so tenacious, in fact, we often prefer to change the world to fit a bad idea rather than ditching it.

Elles Vivent skewers contemporary life with its satire. But its real targets are cynicism and lack of imagination. It suggests that perhaps we should dare to think outside the narrow precepts of public debate.

Maybe we should reinvest in the power of ideas and stories. Maybe we should realise that originality is not necessarily naivety. Maybe, after all, we should drop the cynicism and dare to believe.