Poem: Maker, in memory of Pat Joe Morley 

Pat Joe Morley was a builder and building contractor from Glounthane, Cullen, Co Cork, who was a generous and highly skilled benefactor of the community in northwest Cork. He was a passionate supporter of Cork GAA teams, especially the hurlers, and a daily reader of the Irish Examiner.

Maker

i.m. Pat Joe Morley

Of all the virtues, he had least time for patience.

When the tension of the closing stages

of the match became unbearable,

he’d seize his cap and set off down the fields

with the dogs. Or when the days indoors

dragged, he’d take off out to the shed

to fiddle with the tuning of the tractor

or to sand down the rungs of a wooden chair.

He learned to know the durability

of wood from its grain. His first job

had been making coffins in Kildare;

in his good times, he said, he could make

twelve in a day, sawing and planing

and varnishing until night fell.

He told me he had broken every finger

at least once in a lifetime of building

haybarns and staircases and kitchen cabinets

all through the county, as he worked

to leave the world better than he found it.

Bernard O’Donoghue is a poet and academic from Cullen, Co Cork. Before retiring in 2011, he taught English at Wadham College and Magdalen College in Oxford. O'Donoghue's latest book of poems is The Seasons of Cullen Church (Faber)