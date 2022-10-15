Radio Highlights: Doc on One looks at the Girl at the GPO; navigating racism in institutional Ireland

'Girl at the GPO': In October 2013, a distressed young girl was found wandering O’Connell Street in the centre of Dublin. She seemed disoriented and upset. When gardaí approached her to find out what was wrong, she wouldn’t — or couldn’t — speak.
Documentarian Caroline Mudingo Dipanda examines how institutional racism operates in Ireland within the industrial care system, direct provision and the current education system.
'Root and Branch — Hazel': the second in a series celebrating Ireland's native trees withcolumnist Anja Murray and Ye Vagabonds musician, Brían MacGloinn.
A new series of commissioned fiction, each taking inspiration from the title of a John McGahern story. This week: 'Bride' by Donal Ryan, read by Daryl McCormack.
Ahead of the RTÉ Short Story Awards special on Friday, writer Rachel Hynes discusses her story 'Big House of Nora Toad'; Dave Hanratty previews Netflix series.
On an unscheduled school tour to The One Wonder of the World, it seems as though the class might actually be about to get some learning done.
author Barbara Kingsolver on new novel ; writer Brendan Kileen on his RTÉ Short Story Award-nominated piece 'Big Why Little Why'.
Cian is on a school tour and visiting the Walls of Derry - his teacher explains their history, in a story that brings us back to 1616.
More classic action from the RTÉ sessions archives, with In Tua Nua playing acoustically for Dave Fanning in 1988; and Studio 8 sessions from 79Cortinaz in 2004, and Sleep Thieves in 2013.
New singles from Súil Amháin, Last Magpie, and Ambassade, and new music from the likes of Oh No Noh, Hudson Mohawke, and Fuxa.
Liam Ó Maonlaí is joined in studio by Nell Ní Chróinín, a gifted singer from the Múscraí Gaeltacht in Co Cork. Video streaming on R na G socials and rte.ie/gaeilge.
More live action from the Rising stage of this past year's Forbidden Fruit festival, this time from Dublin rapper Malaki.
The possessor of Ireland's shapeliest soup-strainer broadcasts live from the Model County ahead of Wexford Festival Opera 2022.
A Brief Descent in Deep Time: a concert by Chamber Choir Ireland from New Music Dublin 2022; and a Verdi Requiem live from the NCH, featuring Our Lady’s Choral Society with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra.
A special programme to announce the 2022 RTÉ Short Story Award winners from the Pavilion Theatre in Dun Laoghaire.
We speak with Climate Ambassador with An Taisce, Ellen Hegarty, as she explains what climate change is, and how it is different yet totally connected with the issues of global warming and the biodiversity crisis.