Radio Highlights: Doc on One looks at the Girl at the GPO; navigating racism in institutional Ireland

SATURDAY

Documentary on One

RTÉ 1, 2pm

'Girl at the GPO': In October 2013, a distressed young girl was found wandering O’Connell Street in the centre of Dublin. She seemed disoriented and upset. When gardaí approached her to find out what was wrong, she wouldn’t — or couldn’t — speak.

SUNDAY

Black and Irish: Navigating Racism

Newstalk, 7am

Documentarian Caroline Mudingo Dipanda examines how institutional racism operates in Ireland within the industrial care system, direct provision and the current education system.

The Lyric Feature

Lyric FM, 6pm

'Root and Branch — Hazel': the second in a series celebrating Ireland's native trees with Irish Examiner columnist Anja Murray and Ye Vagabonds musician, Brían MacGloinn.

Spoken Stories 2: Creatures of the Earth

RTÉ 1, 7pm

A new series of commissioned fiction, each taking inspiration from the title of a John McGahern story. This week: 'Bride' by Donal Ryan, read by Daryl McCormack.

MONDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Ahead of the RTÉ Short Story Awards special on Friday, writer Rachel Hynes discusses her story 'Big House of Nora Toad'; Dave Hanratty previews Netflix series The Playlist.

Nero’s Class

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

On an unscheduled school tour to The One Wonder of the World, it seems as though the class might actually be about to get some learning done.

TUESDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

The Poisonwood Bible author Barbara Kingsolver on new novel Damon Copperhead; writer Brendan Kileen on his RTÉ Short Story Award-nominated piece 'Big Why Little Why'.

A New Home: Scotland to Ireland

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

Cian is on a school tour and visiting the Walls of Derry - his teacher explains their history, in a story that brings us back to 1616.

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

More classic action from the RTÉ sessions archives, with In Tua Nua playing acoustically for Dave Fanning in 1988; and Studio 8 sessions from 79Cortinaz in 2004, and Sleep Thieves in 2013.

WEDNESDAY

Cian Ó Cíobháin: overseeing proceedings on An Taobh Tuathail; Wednesday, 10pm; R na G

An Taobh Tuathail

R na G, 10pm

New singles from Súil Amháin, Last Magpie, and Ambassade, and new music from the likes of Oh No Noh, Hudson Mohawke, and Fuxa.

Malaki at All Together Now this past July: live set from Forbidden Fruit airs on The Alternative; Thursday, 11pm; 2FM. Photo: Josh Byrne

THURSDAY

Cuan an Cheoil

R na G, 7pm

Liam Ó Maonlaí is joined in studio by Nell Ní Chróinín, a gifted singer from the Múscraí Gaeltacht in Co Cork. Video streaming on R na G socials and rte.ie/gaeilge.

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

More live action from the Rising stage of this past year's Forbidden Fruit festival, this time from Dublin rapper Malaki.

FRIDAY

Marty in the Morning

LyricFM, 7am

The possessor of Ireland's shapeliest soup-strainer broadcasts live from the Model County ahead of Wexford Festival Opera 2022.

Lyric Live

LyricFM, 7pm

A Brief Descent in Deep Time: a concert by Chamber Choir Ireland from New Music Dublin 2022; and a Verdi Requiem live from the NCH, featuring Our Lady’s Choral Society with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

A special programme to announce the 2022 RTÉ Short Story Award winners from the Pavilion Theatre in Dun Laoghaire.

The Kids Are All Right

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

We speak with Climate Ambassador with An Taisce, Ellen Hegarty, as she explains what climate change is, and how it is different yet totally connected with the issues of global warming and the biodiversity crisis.