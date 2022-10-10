Cork Short Story Festival: Eight highlights to check out 

The annual Leeside literary event is back with live readings and discussions from the likes of Donal Ryan, and various other Irish and international writers 
Cork Short Story Festival: Eight highlights to check out 

Donal Ryan, Cónal Creedon and Wendy Erskine are all on the bill for Cork's Short Story Festival

Mon, 10 Oct, 2022 - 18:00
Nicole Glennon

Donal Ryan 

Nenagh native Donal Ryan has been making waves for some time now. A lecturer in Creative Writing at the University of Limerick, the Tipperary author has six novels to his name and a short story collection. He has won several awards for his fiction, including the European Union Prize for Literature and four Irish Book Awards, and his work has been translated into more than 20 languages. Sarah Harte will moderate this  event. 

  • Cork Arts Theatre, Wednesday, 7pm
  • Tickets €5, available from corkartstheatre.com 

Karina Tynan 

Karina Tynan has updated many episodes from the classic Irish saga Táin Bó Cúailnge in short stories told from the perspective of several leading women characters. She will read from the book and be lead in discussion by poet Adam Wyeth whose own book The Hidden World of Poetry surveys the treatment many contemporary poets have given to revised visions of various classic Irish sagas.

  • Cork Arts Theatre, Wednesday, 9.30pm
  • Tickets €5 available from corkartstheatre.com

Jānis Joņevs & Daina Tabūna 

Jānis Joņevs and Daina Tabūna are two young Latvian fiction writers whose work examines the ideological challenges of living in a post-Soviet, post-Leninist society. They will read from their work and with the poet Patrick Cotter will discuss their creative process and the wider social issues implied by their work.

  • Cork Arts Theatre, Thursday 7pm
  • Tickets €5 available from corkartstheatre.com

Niamh Prior & Stephen Walsh 

Kinsale author Niamh Prior
Kinsale author Niamh Prior

Lauren O'Donovan, an Irish-Canadian writer from Cork, will moderate this panel event featuring Kinsale native Niamh Prior and Dubliner Stephen Walsh. 

  • Cork Arts Theatre, Thursday, 9.30pm 
  • Tickets €5 available from corkartstheatre.com

Cónal Creedon 

An event to mark the publication of Art Imitating Life Imitating Death (an exploration of Guests Of The Nation by Frank O’Connor) by Cork writer and documentarian Cónal Creedon.

Cónal Creedon. Picture: John Minihan
Cónal Creedon. Picture: John Minihan

 In 2003, the former Writer in Residence at University College Cork was commissioned by RTÉ to adapt Guests of the Nation for radio as part of the Frank O’Connor Centenary Celebrations. It was a voyage of discovery that led him on a circuitous route to the Irish War of Independence, and the execution of Major Compton Smith on a hillside bog in Donoughmore County Cork. 

  • Crawford Art Gallery, Friday 12.30pm
  • Fringe event

Wendy Erskine & Alan McMonagle

Belfast writer Wendy Erskine 
Belfast writer Wendy Erskine 

Belfast-based Wendy Erskine and Galway's Alan McMonagle will be led in conversation by Cork writer Danny Denton in one of the must-see events of the festival. Wendy Erskine's debut short story collection, Sweet Home won the 2020 Butler Literary Award and has been optioned for TV. Alan McMonagle has published two collections of short stories, Psychotic Episodes and Liar Liar.

  • Cork Arts Theatre, Friday, 7pm
  • Tickets €5 available from corkartstheatre.com

Elizabeth McCracken & Mary Morrissy

  Mary Morrissy. Picture: Denis Scannell
  Mary Morrissy. Picture: Denis Scannell

Elizabeth McCracken is the author of seven books, and recently published a collection of short stories, The Souvenir Museum. Her work has been published in The Best American Short Stories, The Pushcart Prize and the New York Times Magazine. Mary Morrissy is the author of three novels with a fourth, Penelope Unbound, forthcoming in 2023. Cork's Billy O'Callaghan will moderate.

  • Cork Arts Theatre, Saturday, 7pm
  • Tickets €5 available from corkartstheatre.com

Ron Rash

American writer Ron Rash 
American writer Ron Rash 

Ron Rash is the author of the novel Serena, along with six other novels, five collections of poems and six collections of short stories, among them Burning Bright, which won the 2010 Frank O’Connor International Short Story Award. The event will be moderated by writer Alannah Hopkin.

  • Cork Arts Theatre, Saturday, 9:30pm
  • Tickets €5 available from corkartstheatre.com

    • Cork's annual Short Story Festival will run from October 12 - 15. For more information see corkshortstory.net

    Read More

    Culture That Made Me: Kojaque the rapper selects his touchstones 

    More in this section

    Munster in 30 Artworks, No 22: The Tipperary Hurler, by Seán Keating Munster in 30 Artworks, No 22: The Tipperary Hurler, by Seán Keating
    Culture That Made Me: Kojaque the rapper selects his touchstones  Culture That Made Me: Kojaque the rapper selects his touchstones 
    Keys to My Life review: Jon Kenny heads back to his hometown of Hospital  Keys to My Life review: Jon Kenny heads back to his hometown of Hospital 
    <p>Sam Ryder finished second in the final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Italy (Dominic Lipinski/PA)</p>

    Liverpool to host Eurovision Song Contest in 2023

    READ NOW

    Latest

    Scene & Heard
    Newsletter

    Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

    Sign up
    Family Notices
    IE_logo_FN

    Family Notices

    Execution Time: 0.214 s