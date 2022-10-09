5 Things for the Week Ahead:  Short Story Fest, Kojaque in Cork

A once-in-a-lifetime exhibition that comprises 89 artworks by the famed Romantic artist, including large-scale works on canvas. Presented in collaboration with London's Tate Gallery.
The Munster Literature Centre puts forth its annual celebration of short writing - including live events featuring bestselling writer Donal Ryan, Kelly Creighton and Wendy Erskine, as well as musical performances from the likes of Hank Wedel and Eve Clague.
The 100th anniversary of Eliot’s landmark poem is marked by a documentary that explores his personal life and his literary achievements. With contributions from Cork actress, Fiona Shaw, and composer, Max Richter.
Much-fancied Dublin wordsmith takes to stage with the full Soft Boy band to perform tunes from second LP 'Town's Dead', grafting noisy, alternative sensibilities onto articulate, incisive lyricism.
A new weekend festival in the town of Ennis, including participatory art and performances from across the community - including the Bangers & Crash percussion ensemble and Milis, an intergenerational film and theatre workshop.