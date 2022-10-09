5 Things for the Week Ahead:  Short Story Fest, Kojaque in Cork

1 |visual art|

Turner & Place: Landscapes in Light and Detail

ongoing; National Gallery of Ireland, Dublin

A once-in-a-lifetime exhibition that comprises 89 artworks by the famed Romantic artist, including large-scale works on canvas. Presented in collaboration with London's Tate Gallery.

2 |festivals|

Cork Short Story Festival

Wednesday October 12 - Saturday October 15; various Cork venues

The Munster Literature Centre puts forth its annual celebration of short writing - including live events featuring bestselling writer Donal Ryan, Kelly Creighton and Wendy Erskine, as well as musical performances from the likes of Hank Wedel and Eve Clague.

3 |tv|

TS Eliot: Into The Wasteland

Thursday October 13, 9pm; BBC Two

The 100th anniversary of Eliot’s landmark poem is marked by a documentary that explores his personal life and his literary achievements. With contributions from Cork actress, Fiona Shaw, and composer, Max Richter.

4 |live music|

Kojaque

Friday, October 14; Cork Opera House

Much-fancied Dublin wordsmith takes to stage with the full Soft Boy band to perform tunes from second LP 'Town's Dead', grafting noisy, alternative sensibilities onto articulate, incisive lyricism.

5 |festivals|

PIMA! FEST

Saturday October 15 & Sunday October 16; Ennis, Co Clare

A new weekend festival in the town of Ennis, including participatory art and performances from across the community - including the Bangers & Crash percussion ensemble and Milis, an intergenerational film and theatre workshop.