Film Review: Nothing Compares reminds us Sinead O’Connor wasn’t just an important artist, but a vital one

Sinead O’Connor, the subject of documentary film, Nothing Compares.

Fri, 07 Oct, 2022 - 16:00
Declan Burke

Nothing Compares

★★★★☆

Nothing Compares (15A) is a long overdue film on Sinead O’Connor, who is described by Kris Kristofferson, as he introduces her during the Bob Dylan 30th Anniversary Concert, as ‘a name synonymous with courage and integrity’. 

That encomium serves as O’Connor’s calling card throughout her career, both personally and creatively, as she leaves behind an Ireland that she likens ‘to an abused child’ and moves to London to establish herself as a singer-songwriter, and a rapid rise to global fame accelerated by her cover version of Prince’s ‘Nothing Compares to You’ (which the filmmakers, alas, aren’t allowed to use).

Equal parts icon and iconoclast, O’Connor — who provides a wry but unrepentant voiceover commentary on her life — was at her peak a force of nature who blazed a fiery trail, and Kathryn Ferguson’s film is full value when it comes to reminding us why Sinead wasn’t just an important artist, but a vital one.

