Norwegian pop star Sigrid announces 'intimate' gig in North Cork pub 

Sigrid may be more accustomed to playing venues such as the 3Arena in Dublin, but the Norwegian star will be popping into a small pub in Mitchelstown for a gig in November.

Walsh’s Bar in the Co Cork town has been named on the singer’s ‘Cozy Tour’, a three-date run of make-good Irish gigs after a brace of Covid-19-era cancellations.

The 26-year-old plays in Mitchelstown on Sunday, November 20, as part of the Autumn Air event, a weekend of music which will also see a number of Irish acts playing at Walsh's. It’s all thanks to local music impresario Shane Dunne – also organiser of the Cork town’s annual Indiependence festival – who has had extensive dealings with Sigrid in recent years.

The Lower Street venue may not have hosted an act with the stature of Sigrid, but it does put on regular live music, comedy and DJs. Other acts playing at the bar over the Autumn Air weekend include Jerry Fish, The Scratch and Paul Noonan (Bell XI).

Walsh's bar in Mitchelstown.

Sigrid's Cozy Tour also takes in dates in the Chasin Bull in Bundoran (Nov 21) and Limelight 2 in Belfast the following night, and the star is at 3Arena on November 24. The singer lost a 2019 show in Belfast, and the headline slot of that year's Sea Session festival in Bundoran, due to illness, while a 2020 headline slot at Mitchelstown’s Indiependence Festival fell foul of the pandemic.

Says Sigrid: "It's no secret Ireland is one of my absolute favourite places to tour, and I remember being gutted when I couldn’t make it to Bundoran, Belfast and Mitchelstown, so I’m very happy to say that I’m coming back this autumn. I can’t wait for Guinness, hopefully some hikes, bad weather, good clothing and really cozy concerts!"

Having impressed pop fans with 2019 long-player Sucker Punch - including an unlikely collaboration with metalcore veterans Bring Me the Horizon - the singer is currently touring second album How to Let Go, which entered the UK album chart at number two last year, and led her to over a billion Spotify streams to date.