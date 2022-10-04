Autumn highlights: 10 events for lovers of classical and opera 

Music for Galway

From Oct 5, Emily Anderson Concert Hall, University of Galway

A free lunchtime series opens on October 5 with a recital by Cork violin and piano duo Brendan Garde and Gary Beecher playing music by Brahms and Kreisler.

East Cork Early Music Festival

October 13-16

The festival returns to Cork city, Midleton and Cloyne with an impressive programme. One of the highlights is likely to be a performance of Handel's Messiah at Cork School of Music, featuring the combined talents of Madrigal ‘75 and Cork Baroque Players.

Duo Kieran and Fionnuala Moynihan are part of a varied programme of works at the Spotlight Chamber Music Series 2022.

Spotlight Chamber Music Series 2022

Triskel, Cork, Oct 22, 1pm

In the opening concert for this year’s series at the Cork venue, brother and sister duo Kieran and Fionnuala Moynihan are joined by Ciara Glasheen-Artem for a varied programme of works for flute, oboe and piano. Chopin, John Gibson and John Field are among the composers featured.

Christian-Pierre La Marca & Félicien Brut

The Large Room, City Hall Waterford, Nov 18

The Georgian period Large Room at City Hall, Waterford is one of the best chamber music venues in the country with excellent acoustics in a classically proportioned space. A French duo featuring the unlikely combination of accordion and cello close out the autumn season with an eclectic programme.

The Nutcracker

Cork Opera House, Nov 3-5

What’s rare is wonderful and we don’t see a lot of ballet on Irish stages. Cork City Ballet, in association with the Cork Opera House, presents a full-length production of The Nutcracker with lots of favourite tunes by Tchaikovsky directed by Alan Foley will appeal to all ages. The run includes a matinée on Saturday, November 5.

William Tell

Gaiety Theatre, Dublin, Nov 8-13

Rossini’s final masterpiece based on a Swiss national hero with the catchiest overture returns to Dublin after a gap of a century and a half. Canadian baritone Brett Polegato sings the title role. Julian Chavez directs a five-date run including a Sunday matinée.

Keith Pascoe, conductor of the Cork Fleischmann Symphony Orchestra Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Irish Chamber Orchestra and Florian Donderer

St Mary’s Collegiate Church, Youghal, Oct 13

The ICO are joined by charismatic German violinist to play a Haydn concerto. The stop in East Cork on their 4 -date tour at St Mary’s Collegiate Church will take you inside one of Ireland’s oldest churches.

Cork Fleischmann Symphony Orchestra

City Hall, Cork, Nov 12

Keith Pascoe conducts the orchestra for a programme that will include Ravel’s ‘Tzigane’, plus works by Haydn, Sibelius and Tchaikovsky.

Don Pasquale

An Grianan Letterkenny and touring, Nov 26

This touring production of Donizetti’s comic opera Don Pasquale opens in Letterkenny and tours to 11 other counties. There are not too many operas in the canon featuring a lead role for a bass. This production features British bass Graeme Danby in the title role.

Claudia Boyle stars as Violetta this November.

La Traviata

Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Nov 15-19



Coming hot on the heels of NI Opera’s production of La Traviata, the National Opera Theatre Brno from the Czech Republic will be performing in Dublin for the first time accompanied by the RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra. Claudia Boyle stars as Violetta with a cast of international star soloists.