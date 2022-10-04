Derry Girls and Bridgerton star announced for Toy Show The Musical

The first round of casting for RTÉ Toy Show The Musical has been revealed — with one very familiar face in the mix.

Jamie Beamish, who you may recognise as Lord Nigel Berbrooke from Birdgerton or Aunty Sarah's flame Ciarán from Derry Girls, has been cast in the role of Dad, aka Brendan Mooney.

The lead character's Mam, Áine Mooney, will be played by Clare Barrett and the role of Nana will be played by Anna Healy (The Spin and Emmerdale).

A casting announcement for the lead role of Nell will be made next Friday, October 14, during a very special Late Late Show reveal.

Speaking today about the casting announcement, the Director of Toy Show The Musical, Séimí Campbell, said the musical will celebrate "one of our nation’s most loved traditions".

It will also recognize "the importance of play, the transformative power of the imagination, and the strength, bravery, and resilience of children".

The brand-new musical inspired by the much-loved annual TV event opens on December 10 at The Convention Centre in Dublin.

The musical will follow the story of 12-year-old Nell Mooney, who's determined to recreate her mam’s favourite Toy Show night traditions.

However, not everyone in her family wants to remember the past...

Tickets for the show are priced from €25. For further information and to purchase tickets, see rte.ie/toyshowthemusical.