Film Review: Horror flick Smile flashes its pearly-whites, but lacks bite

"an interesting prospect: a psychological horror rooted in the harmful self-delusions of mental illness"
Film Review: Horror flick Smile flashes its pearly-whites, but lacks bite

Smile: opens up wide, but there's cavities in its horror-movie maw

Fri, 30 Sep, 2022 - 15:00
Declan Burke

  • Smile 
  • ★★★☆☆

    • Smile (16s) stars Sosie Bacon as Dr Rose Cotter, a psychiatrist who is deeply traumatised when she witnesses one of her patients smiling through the process of cutting her own throat. Matters go from bad to truly disturbing, however, when Rose starts experiencing hallucinations in which the smiling patient reappears, urging Rose to kill herself.

    Written and directed by Parker Finn, Smile is an interesting prospect: a psychological horror rooted in the harmful self-delusions of mental illness, and one that deploys that most pleasant of everyday miracles, a smile, as its harbinger of terror.

    But just as Rose and those around her — her boss, Dr Desai (Kal Penn), her fiancé Trevor (Jessie T. Usher) and her sister Holly (Gillian Zinser) — begin to question her sanity, Parker Finn draws back from peeping into the abyss. Instead, he resorts to the most banal of horror flick devices, the repetitive jump-scare, the monotony of which is just about ameliorated by Sosie Bacon’s spirited turn as the terrorised Rose.

    (cinema release)

    More in this section

    Film Review: Marilyn Monroe deserves better than Netflix's 'Blonde' Film Review: Marilyn Monroe deserves better than Netflix's 'Blonde'
    Live stream: Watch Other Voices bring a spectacular night of music from UCC Live stream: Watch Other Voices bring a spectacular night of music from UCC
    Celebrity Big Brother Final - Hertfordshire US rapper Coolio will be ‘missed profoundly’ following death aged 59
    #Unwind
    <p>Other Voices at UCC</p>

    Other Voices review: Biig Piig among the stars of impressive event at UCC

    READ NOW

    Latest

    Scene & Heard
    Newsletter

    Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

    Sign up
    Family Notices
    IE_logo_FN

    Family Notices

    Execution Time: 0.279 s