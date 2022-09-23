Florence + the Machine announce Musgrave Park gig for summer 2023

Florence + the Machine have announced a show at Cork's Musgrave Park next summer.

Ahead of a sold out show at 3Arena this November, the English singer is set to return to Ireland this summer for two outdoor concerts at Cork’s Musgrave Park on June 26 and Dublin’s Malahide Castle on June 27.

*Just Announced*

Ahead of a sold out show at 3Arena this November, @FlorenceMachine are set to return to Ireland this summer for outdoor shows at Cork’s #MusgravePark & Dublin’s alahideCastle



Sign up for the 𝗣𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘: https://t.co/13n7CqZ9Xl



On sale This Thursday @ 9am pic.twitter.com/8WAEg6KNOE — Mission PR Ireland (@hellomissionpr) September 23, 2022

Presale tickets will be released on Wednesday, September 28 at 9am, with general sale available from Thursday, September 29 on Ticketmaster.

Tickets for the Cork concert are priced at €59.90 including booking fee.