The Welsh singer has announced two outdoor concerts in Ireland next summer 
Florence + the Machine announce Musgrave Park gig for summer 2023

Fri, 23 Sep, 2022 - 13:46
Nicole Glennon

Florence + the Machine have announced a show at Cork's Musgrave Park next summer.

Ahead of a sold out show at 3Arena this November, the English singer is set to return to Ireland this summer for two outdoor concerts at Cork’s Musgrave Park on June 26 and Dublin’s Malahide Castle on June 27. 

Presale tickets will be released on Wednesday, September 28 at 9am, with general sale available from Thursday, September 29 on Ticketmaster.

Tickets for the Cork concert are priced at €59.90 including booking fee.

