'It's time for a new adventure': Tara Kumar announces her 2FM departure

After helping lead the charge for new Irish music at 2FM over the past six years, evening DJ Tara Kumar has today announced her departure from the station, heading to London to pursue her career further.

Occupying the 7pm slot Sundays to Thursdays, Kumar has been among the disc-jockeys helping spearhead the station's interest in homegrown music, specialising in hip-hop and the broader electronic sphere, currently sharing five hours of nightly new-music programming with veterans Jenny Greene and Dan Hegarty.