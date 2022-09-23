'It's time for a new adventure': Tara Kumar announces her 2FM departure

Irish music advocate leaves the state pop station after six years for a career in London
Tara Kumar: departing 2FM for pastures new.

Fri, 23 Sep, 2022 - 13:37
Mike McGrath Bryan

After helping lead the charge for new Irish music at 2FM over the past six years, evening DJ Tara Kumar has today announced her departure from the station, heading to London to pursue her career further.

Occupying the 7pm slot Sundays to Thursdays, Kumar has been among the disc-jockeys helping spearhead the station's interest in homegrown music, specialising in hip-hop and the broader electronic sphere, currently sharing five hours of nightly new-music programming with veterans Jenny Greene and Dan Hegarty.

The DJ has said: "This show has been my constant for the last few years, and I am so grateful for all of the incredible artists I’ve had the honour of playing, interviewing and discovering.

"Ireland is so full of so much talent and I’m so proud of how thriving the music industry is today. Music has always and will continue to forever be my first love. Thank you to every single person who has trusted me. So now, it’s time for a new adventure in London. Slán go fóill, a chairde."

Head of RTÉ 2FM, Dan Healy said: "We are very sad Tara is leaving 2FM and yet very excited for her as she makes her way in London. Tara’s show on 2FM was a must-listen for anyone curious about new and good music. Tara is a taste maker and will fly wherever she is."

Kumar will present her final show on Wednesday, September 28, with a replacement to be announced in the coming weeks.

