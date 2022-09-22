Album review: Editors hit the dancefloor with impressive EBM 

Thu, 22 Sep, 2022
The best bands find a way of surprising their audience again and again. That’s certainly true of Editors, who emerged in the early 2000s as seemingly just another bunch of post-Joy Division landfill indie hopefuls.

But they’ve sloughed off those influences – in telling contrasts to stuck-on-repeat contemporaries Interpol – and have blossomed into one of the most consistent and intriguing groups of their era.

For band and fans alike, what a journey it’s been. Editors veered into Coldplay-style confessional pop with 2013’s The Weight Of Your Love (which followed the departure of founding guitarist Chris Urbanowicz).

They pivoted all over again four years ago with Violence – a baroque banger that saw singer Tom Smith segueing into a sort of sensitive English Midlands version of Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor.

And now, with EBM, comes their dance project. If that suggests re-heated rave beats and blaring sirens, rest assured nothing could be further from the case. It is a smart, searing excursion, that finds Editors illuminated by a new sense of purpose.

They’ve also confirmed their willingness to venture beyond their safety zone. With electronica composer Benjamin Power (of F*** Buttons) joining as a full-time member this is an engaging mash-up of avant-garde pop and machine-tooled disco.

It opens with Heart Attack, which suggests a zinging post-punk Daft Punk and which frontman Tom Smith describes as “ “about hedonistic escapism, not only from the world generally but also from what people think of you.”

The tempo is cracked higher on Picturesque, which sounds like Zoo TV U2 fighting their way out of an LCD Soundsystem remix.

Best of all is Strawberry Lemonade, a proggy thumper that whisks the listener off to student disco nirvana while krautrock drums push the track forward. 

Unfashionable for so much of their career, Editors have surpassed expectations once again and delivered one of the year’s most solid alternative records.

