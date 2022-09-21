Brendan Gleeson to host Saturday Night Live in October

It comes ahead of the release of Gleeson’s upcoming film The Banshees of Inisherin, which sees him reunited with Colin Farrell.
Brendan Gleeson to host Saturday Night Live in October

Wed, 21 Sep, 2022 - 08:00
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Brendan Gleeson will be among the celebrity hosts of Saturday Night Live, organisers of the show have announced.

The Irish actor, known for films including Paddington and In Bruges, will feature on the popular US comedy show in its 48th season.

Gleeson will make his hosting debut on October 8 and be joined by Willow, daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, who will make her debut as musical guest.

The black comedy-drama is written and directed by Martin McDonagh, who directed the pair in both In Bruges and Seven Psychopaths.

Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller is also due to take up the role of host on October 1, where he will be joined by multi-award winning US rapper Kendrick Lamar.

Megan Thee Stallion will pull double duty October 15, performing as host and musical act.

The WAP singer first appeared in October 2020.

<p>Carrie Roberts and Dr Phil Kieran on How Long Will You Live. </p>

How Long Will You Live review: Cork doc provides proper advice to improve your life 

