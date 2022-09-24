Radio Highlights: Budget 2023 live this Tuesday across Radio 1 and R na G

Old Man Belfield: His passing was hugely mourned because Michael Byrne, or Old Man Belfield as he was affectionately known to generations of UCD students, had an enormous impact on the lives of tens of thousands of people.
Megan Churcher takes listeners on a playful journey of discovery into the world of classical and alternative music.
Donegal fiddler Ciarán Ó Maonaigh’s trad programme moves to a Sunday evening slot.
A special programme recorded in Ráth Cairn, Co Meath, at the weekend where a brave group of cyclists arrived on Saturday after travelling all the way from Leitir Móir, Co Galway.
Playwright Christian O’Reilly speaks to the weeknight arts magazine on his new play.
Brian Dobson hosts an extended, covering the main Budget speeches on Radio 1 from 12.45. Coverage as Gaeilge with Máirín Ní Ghadhra begins at 1.30 on R na G; more Radio 1 analysis on at 5pm, and the at 10pm.
Film journalist Chris Wasser previews, coming soon to Disney+; Steven Benedict looks at the classic film , 30 years on.
A reairing of Dundalk shoegazers Just Mustard's Studio 8 session, recorded earlier this year as touring got underway for second LP.
Ireland's shores have a huge array of aquatic life. This weekmeets Donal Griffin of the Irish Basking Shark Group and Sibéal Regan of the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group to hear all about our larger oceanic visitors.
Northern power-poppers Ash's 2001 powerhouseis back on vinyl via BMG — it's Dan Hegarty's Album of the Week, and the band have a few words for the occasion.
Liam O'Maonlaí is joined by two musicians from the renowned Begley musical family from Baile na bPoc in Corca Dhuibhne — Cormac Begley and Eoin Ó Beaglaoich. Video on RnaG socials and rte.ie/gaeilge.
Maxim Vengerov performs a solo violin session in studio before his big performance at NCH (see below).
Goldenplec.com editor Stephen Byrne marks 100 episodes of his musical mystery tour, where, some 2,600 songs in, the same song has never been played twice.
Grammy award winner Maxim Vengerov joins the National Symphony Orchestra and conductor David Brophy for a concert featuring Shostakovich'splus, the world premiere of Irish composer Ina Boyle's second symphony live from the National Concert Hall in Dublin.
Michelle, Buster and Buddy chat with TV presenter, food writer and cook Donal Skehan as he talks about food, family, television cooking shows and what he does to make sure he looks after his mental health.