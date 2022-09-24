Radio Highlights: Budget 2023 live this Tuesday across Radio 1 and R na G

Elsewhere: UCD's Old Man Belfield remembered; Just Mustard in RTÉ session; the Begley family join Liam O'Maonlaí on R na G
Eamon Morrissey as Hall's Pictorial Weekly's Minister for Hardship: will Paschal Donohoe follow in his footsteps this Tuesday? Find out as Budget 2023 is announced across RTÉ Radio

Sat, 24 Sep, 2022 - 02:00
Mike McGrath Bryan

SATURDAY 

Documentary on One 

RTÉ 1, 2pm

Old Man Belfield: His passing was hugely mourned because Michael Byrne, or Old Man Belfield as he was affectionately known to generations of UCD students, had an enormous impact on the lives of tens of thousands of people.

SUNDAY 

Classical Kids 

RTÉ Jr, 10am

Megan Churcher takes listeners on a playful journey of discovery into the world of classical and alternative music.

Ceol a'Ghleanna

R na G, 7pm

Donegal fiddler Ciarán Ó Maonaigh’s trad programme moves to a Sunday evening slot.

MONDAY 

Iris Aniar

R na G, 9.15am

A special programme recorded in Ráth Cairn, Co Meath, at the weekend where a brave group of cyclists arrived on Saturday after travelling all the way from Leitir Móir, Co Galway.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Playwright Christian O’Reilly speaks to the weeknight arts magazine on his new play No Magic Pill.

TUESDAY 

Just Mustard: Dundalk shoegazers in Studio 8 session; Tuesday, 11pm; 2FM
Just Mustard: Dundalk shoegazers in Studio 8 session; Tuesday, 11pm; 2FM

Budget 2023

RTÉ 1 and R na G, all day

Brian Dobson hosts an extended News at One, covering the main Budget speeches on Radio 1 from 12.45. Coverage as Gaeilge with Máirín Ní Ghadhra begins at 1.30 on R na G; more Radio 1 analysis on Drivetime at 5pm, and the Late Debate at 10pm.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Film journalist Chris Wasser previews The Old Man, coming soon to Disney+; Steven Benedict looks at the classic film The Unforgiven, 30 years on.

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

A reairing of Dundalk shoegazers Just Mustard's Studio 8 session, recorded earlier this year as touring got underway for second LP Heart Under.

WEDNESDAY 

Ecolution

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

Ireland's shores have a huge array of aquatic life. This week Ecolution meets Donal Griffin of the Irish Basking Shark Group and Sibéal Regan of the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group to hear all about our larger oceanic visitors.

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

Northern power-poppers Ash's 2001 powerhouse Free All Angels is back on vinyl via BMG — it's Dan Hegarty's Album of the Week, and the band have a few words for the occasion.

THURSDAY 

Cormac Begley: joins Eoin Ó Beaglaoich on Cuan an Cheoil; Thursday, 7pm; R na G
Cormac Begley: joins Eoin Ó Beaglaoich on Cuan an Cheoil; Thursday, 7pm; R na G

Cuan an Cheoil

R na G, 7pm

Liam O'Maonlaí is joined by two musicians from the renowned Begley musical family from Baile na bPoc in Corca Dhuibhne — Cormac Begley and Eoin Ó Beaglaoich. Video on RnaG socials and rte.ie/gaeilge.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Maxim Vengerov performs a solo violin session in studio before his big performance at NCH (see below).

Perfect Cadence

8Radio.com, 10pm

Goldenplec.com editor Stephen Byrne marks 100 episodes of his musical mystery tour, where, some 2,600 songs in, the same song has never been played twice.

FRIDAY 

Lyric Live

Lyric FM, 7pm

Grammy award winner Maxim Vengerov joins the National Symphony Orchestra and conductor David Brophy for a concert featuring Shostakovich's Violin Concerto No 1 plus, the world premiere of Irish composer Ina Boyle's second symphony live from the National Concert Hall in Dublin.

The Kids Are All Right 

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

Michelle, Buster and Buddy chat with TV presenter, food writer and cook Donal Skehan as he talks about food, family, television cooking shows and what he does to make sure he looks after his mental health.

