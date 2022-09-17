Garth Brooks review: Fifth night delights fans as star hints at following Ed Sheeran’s example for return visit

Garth Brooks has finally played five nights in Croke Park, but there’s one artist with an Irish tour he hopes to emulate: Ed Sheeran.

Sheeran played ten nights in Ireland earlier this year, taking in Croke Park, Thomond Park in Limerick, Boucher Road Playing Fields in Belfast and Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork.

“Ed Sheeran has two nights somewhere, two nights somewhere else. I like that idea.”

Garth is well aware his fan base is mainly outside Dublin, as the mish-mash of accents from north, south and everywhere in between outside the stadium can attest, and he says next time (and he promises there will be a next time) he will bring his music to the masses.

“I don’t mind travelling to see you guys,” he tells a pre-show press conference.

He added he simply wants to perform in Ireland, no matter the venue. “I just love this place. I want to play here, it’s all I want to do.”

Garth Brooks fans, from left, Mary Reilly, Margaret O’Connell and Catherine Lomas from Cobh heading to Croke Park. Picture: Mark Stedman

Travelling is something he’s done a lot of in recent days. His wife, singer Trisha Yearwood, estimates the couple were driven through 11 counties on their days off, which were spent exploring and appreciating Ireland.

They each have different highlights from their roadtrip. Between gigs, they were spotted taking in the sights at Glendalough, shooting hoops in University Limerick, and leading a sing-song in Dick Macks in Dingle.

For Trisha, learning about the history and ecology of Wicklow was a beautiful experience, which Garth says he most enjoyed his time in Dingle, Co Kerry. However, they agree on one thing: the Irish people are what made their time in the country so special.

One question at the press conference introduced Garth to the term ‘culchie’, when he was asked if he feels more at home in the city or the country. Garth wasn’t sure at the time but it clearly weighed on his mind. He referenced it during his gig, stating: “I was asked if I identify as a ‘culchie’. I’m not from here, but you make me feel like I so belong here.”

Garth Brooks fans, from left, Noel Gilmartin, Fionnuala Gilmartin from Cavan, Mary Doherty and J.J. Doherty from Westmeath and Sean Collins and Bernadette Collins from Mayo heading to Croke Park.

Garth was welcomed back to Ireland like a returning hero earlier this month and he says his five-night residency in Dublin was worth the woes of 2014. Unsurprisingly, Garth’s final night in Dublin was a spectacle to delight his adoring fans, a sea of clapping cowboys.

With his documentary-makers happy with the material they gathered from Croker so far, Garth used his final night to branch off his typical set list.

Fans were treated to his usual classics, including Friends in Low Places, The Dance and The Thunder Rolls as well as a touching duet of Shallow with his wife, Trisha, and a masterful cover of Queen in tribute to Freddie Mercury, taking in Radio Gaga, We Are The Champions and We Will Rock You.

It was a final night to remember, particularly for the man himself. During an extended applause at one moment he could be heard yelling “I love this place!”

At the earlier press conference, he told the media last Sunday’s gig had been the best so far, but his second Saturday manly have pipped it at the post. “I’m starting to wonder if maybe you’ve saved the best one til last?”

Through tears he declared to his audience, “I was hoping for a really good night to cap it off. I gotta tell you what I got was the best fricking night I’ll ever have. Thank you for loving me, for loving all of us. I love you!”