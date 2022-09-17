Radio Highlights: Culture Night covered across RTÉ Radio 1 and LyricFM

Elsewhere: Doc on One covers the case of Noor Mukadam; singer and songwriter Kynsy in Studio 8 session; DJ Duva oversees the beats on RTÉ Jr... and Marty goes to the Ploughing!
Radio Highlights: Culture Night covered across RTÉ Radio 1 and LyricFM

ónal Creedon looks on as LED POI dancer Macha Goodlife sets the scene for Culture Night 2020 - Culture Night returns for 2022 this Friday - and RTÉ radio has a programme of live events. Picture: Darragh Kane

Sat, 17 Sep, 2022 - 02:00
Mike McGrath Bryan

SATURDAY 

Documentary on One 

RTÉ 1, 2pm 

#JusticeForNoor: Last summer a violent murder in Pakistan's elite society rocked the country. The victim was Noor Mukadam — a diplomat’s daughter who spent her childhood in Ireland.

DJ for a Day 

RTÉ Jr, 4pm

Commandeering the airwaves this week is Duva, from Springdale National School in Raheny, who loves Karate, drama, and music. If you have a young DJ in the ranks, email junior@rte.ie to get involved!

SUNDAY 

Shadowplay

RTÉ 2XM, 4pm

Laura Lee-Conboy curates the very best in alternative music old and new, from goth and industrial, through EBM and new wave.

MONDAY 

Kenneth Branagh as Boris Johnson in This England, on BBC telly: reviewed on Arena; Monday, 7pm; RTÉ 1
Kenneth Branagh as Boris Johnson in This England, on BBC telly: reviewed on Arena; Monday, 7pm; RTÉ 1

Stop the Bus

RTÉ Jr, 10.30am

Pulling into a school bus-stop, a new feature invites children to hop on board, spin the wheel and choose a letter at random. Every letter offers a window into people, places and things that can start conversations in the classroom.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Actress Antonia Campbell Hughes discusses new film It Is In Us All; Boris Johnson drama This England reviewed, starring Kenneth Branagh.

An Taobh Tuathail 

R na G, 11pm

Cian Ó Cíobháin moves to a slighter later slot each Monday, still bringing listeners the best new alternative music, including Katie Kim, Laura Mulcahy, Lōwli, Moving Statues, and Aoife Nessa Frances.

TUESDAY 

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm 

Following the release of her ‘Something To Do With Love’ EP, Dan Hegarty presents Dublin artist Kynsy in Studio 8 session — establishing herself as a force to be reckoned with on the Irish scene.

WEDNESDAY 

Marty Whelan: Live from the Ploughing

LyricFM, 10am

A Ronseal programme title: the possessor of Ireland's greatest moustache broadcasts live from 2022 the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, County Laois, with guests including chef Neven Maguire.

THURSDAY 

Cuan an Cheoil 

R na G, 7pm

Liam Ó Maonlaí is joined by violinist and fiddler, Aoife Ní Bhriain, in the first programme of the new series of Cuan an Cheoil — available on the radio, and in video format via R na G socials and rte.ie/gaeilge.

The Alternative, 

2FM, 11pm 

Following her set at Electric Picnic, Dan Hegarty presents highlights of Little Simz from July’s Paléo Festival. Most recent album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert saw her continue her artistic journey, and reach a larger audience.

FRIDAY 

Classic Drive 

LyricFM, 4pm

Lorcan Murray is live from the Hunt Museum for Culture Night, where he brings you a varied selection of musicians and artists involved in Limerick's rich cultural life.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

It's Culture Night, and books are being handed out free on public transport with the Read Mór initiative — Darryl Jones, Peter Murphy, Lisa McInerney, and poet Bebe Ashley discuss literature on planes, trains, and automobiles.

Lyric Live

LyricFM, 7pm

A special Culture Night presentation of a historic concert recorded at the National Concert Hall, Dublin, by the Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra and guests.

The Kids are Alright! 

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

Michelle, Buster and Buddy speak with Dr Mary O’Kane, lecturer in Psychology and Education, about how by building our children's resilience, they can learn to deal with the hard things that sometimes come along in life.

Read More

Film Review: Róise and Frank is sweet-natured, touching — and cathartic

More in this section

Film Review: Moonage Daydream a dazzling kaleidoscope of music, fashion and philosophy Film Review: Moonage Daydream a dazzling kaleidoscope of music, fashion and philosophy
Film Review: Clooney and Roberts know exactly what to deliver in Ticket to Paradise  Film Review: Clooney and Roberts know exactly what to deliver in Ticket to Paradise 
Aslan cancel 40th anniversary Dublin gig amid Christy Dignam 'health setback' Aslan cancel 40th anniversary Dublin gig amid Christy Dignam 'health setback'
#Unwind
<p>Written and directed by Rachael Moriarty and Peter Murphy, <span class="contextmenu quote italic">Róise and Frank</span> is a charming meditation on grief and loss.</p>

Film Review: Róise and Frank is sweet-natured, touching — and cathartic

READ NOW

Latest

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.207 s