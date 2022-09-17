Radio Highlights: Culture Night covered across RTÉ Radio 1 and LyricFM

SATURDAY

Documentary on One

RTÉ 1, 2pm

#JusticeForNoor: Last summer a violent murder in Pakistan's elite society rocked the country. The victim was Noor Mukadam — a diplomat’s daughter who spent her childhood in Ireland.

DJ for a Day

RTÉ Jr, 4pm

Commandeering the airwaves this week is Duva, from Springdale National School in Raheny, who loves Karate, drama, and music. If you have a young DJ in the ranks, email junior@rte.ie to get involved!

SUNDAY

Shadowplay

RTÉ 2XM, 4pm

Laura Lee-Conboy curates the very best in alternative music old and new, from goth and industrial, through EBM and new wave.

MONDAY

Kenneth Branagh as Boris Johnson in This England, on BBC telly: reviewed on Arena; Monday, 7pm; RTÉ 1

Stop the Bus

RTÉ Jr, 10.30am

Pulling into a school bus-stop, a new feature invites children to hop on board, spin the wheel and choose a letter at random. Every letter offers a window into people, places and things that can start conversations in the classroom.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Actress Antonia Campbell Hughes discusses new film It Is In Us All; Boris Johnson drama This England reviewed, starring Kenneth Branagh.

An Taobh Tuathail

R na G, 11pm

Cian Ó Cíobháin moves to a slighter later slot each Monday, still bringing listeners the best new alternative music, including Katie Kim, Laura Mulcahy, Lōwli, Moving Statues, and Aoife Nessa Frances.

TUESDAY

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

Following the release of her ‘Something To Do With Love’ EP, Dan Hegarty presents Dublin artist Kynsy in Studio 8 session — establishing herself as a force to be reckoned with on the Irish scene.

WEDNESDAY

Marty Whelan: Live from the Ploughing

LyricFM, 10am

A Ronseal programme title: the possessor of Ireland's greatest moustache broadcasts live from 2022 the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, County Laois, with guests including chef Neven Maguire.

THURSDAY

Cuan an Cheoil

R na G, 7pm

Liam Ó Maonlaí is joined by violinist and fiddler, Aoife Ní Bhriain, in the first programme of the new series of Cuan an Cheoil — available on the radio, and in video format via R na G socials and rte.ie/gaeilge.

The Alternative,

2FM, 11pm

Following her set at Electric Picnic, Dan Hegarty presents highlights of Little Simz from July’s Paléo Festival. Most recent album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert saw her continue her artistic journey, and reach a larger audience.

FRIDAY

Classic Drive

LyricFM, 4pm

Lorcan Murray is live from the Hunt Museum for Culture Night, where he brings you a varied selection of musicians and artists involved in Limerick's rich cultural life.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

It's Culture Night, and books are being handed out free on public transport with the Read Mór initiative — Darryl Jones, Peter Murphy, Lisa McInerney, and poet Bebe Ashley discuss literature on planes, trains, and automobiles.

Lyric Live

LyricFM, 7pm

A special Culture Night presentation of a historic concert recorded at the National Concert Hall, Dublin, by the Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra and guests.

The Kids are Alright!

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

Michelle, Buster and Buddy speak with Dr Mary O’Kane, lecturer in Psychology and Education, about how by building our children's resilience, they can learn to deal with the hard things that sometimes come along in life.