Five Things for the Week Ahead: The arts take centre-stage on Culture Night

Audiences in Dublin and nationwide can experience a selection of documentaries that present intimate portraits and stories of remarkable human connections, kindness and empathy.
Titles screening at this year's festival include the Irish premieres of All These Sons and A House Made of Splinters, and the world premiere of Much Ado About Dying.
While the Shane Dunne-led music industry conference remains on pause after the Covid-era postponement of its 2020 edition, the MusicCork crew are proceeding with a free showcase gig at the Cyprus Avenue complex, showing off Leeside and adjacent talent across two stages.
Cyprus Avenue itself plays host to tunes from indie lads Rowan, young outfit The Flavours, folk-pop outfit Kingfishr, London-based alt-R&B Leesider Jena Keating, R&B powerhouse Yesunia and singer-songwriter Kellie Lewis; while on the roof at the brand-new Wavelength venue, there's more live hip-hop and adjacent sounds from Outsiders YP and Olympio, Minnie Marley, Safarii, and Connor Kane.
The Star Wars juggernaut continues apace on Disney+, with yet another serving of space-opera in the form of Andor, a prequel to the Rogue One film, starring Irish actors Genevieve O'Reilly, Denise Gough and Fiona Shaw.
French art-pop songwriter Chris returns with his third full-length album - his first since recently disclosing his gender identity to the world - a concept piece that sees the singer occupy the world of protagonist 'Redcar', a 'suave' and 'sophisticated' alter ego.
This year's Culture Night takes place this Friday, with thousands of free arts and cultural activities to partake in, in-person or online, all over the country.
