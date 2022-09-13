John Oliver: 'Last Week Tonight' viewers ridicule Sky for Queen Elizabeth-related edits

The comedic current affairs show often speaks truth to power in a way 'straight' media seldom does - and viewers were quick to point out the broadcaster's edits in light of recent events
John Oliver at the 74th Primetime Emmys yesterday. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tue, 13 Sep, 2022 - 12:35
Mike McGrath Bryan

Newly-minted Emmy award winner for Outstanding Variety Talk Series, John Oliver, has often used the comedic premise of his 'Last Week Tonight' show to speak truth to power in America on a number of topics over the years, from the fear of living under former President Donald Trump, to workers' rights and civil-society struggles.

Sunday night's edition of the show, broadcast in America via pay-TV service HBO, saw Oliver turn his ire on the spectacle and, at times, absurdity of the public reaction to news of the passing of the UK's Queen Elizabeth II.

"Clearly, we need to start with the shocking death of a 96-year-old woman, of natural causes", the comedian began, before lambasting corporate social media's chiming in on events, from 2000s mobile phone ringtone salesthing Crazy Frog, to fast-food multinational Domino's Pizza.

But when the presenter turned his rage on new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss ("Margaret Thatcher if she was high on glue", said Oliver) and her handling of the energy and cost-of-living crises, pointing out a non-answer given at a recent Conservative Party hustings, he stretched his show's remit to its limit.

“The nicest thing the Queen of England ever did for anyone was die the week that woman became prime minister. Because for at least a week, she's not going to be getting justifiably destroyed for answers like that.”

Viewers on UK broadcaster Sky's NOW service, however, saw a bowdlerised version of the episode, which omitted any and all mention of the queen - to the detriment of the show's pace and coherence.

Criticism of the show's edits comes as a backlash against the period of official mourning, set to last until the end of the month in the UK, that's seen BBC television postpone comedy completely - adding to further fatigue on the part of UK anti-monarchists and Irish viewers alike.

