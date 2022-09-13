Opera review: International team shine in La Traviata 

La Traviata, Grand Opera House Belfast

★★★★☆

Verdi’s La Traviata, one of the most popular operas in the canon is the big production this season in the newly-refurbished Grand Opera House in Belfast.

Cameron Menzies, the Australian director and CEO of NI Opera, stood front of house to greet patrons at the first production at the venue since his appointment. The death of the monarch was acknowledged, and Menzies asked the Lord Lieutenant, who was present at the event, to pass on the company’s condolences.

The production was solidly traditional, reminiscent of Richard Eyre’s 1994 version with sumptuous Belle Époque sets resonating with the plush velvet interiors of the Victorian theatre. Australian soprano Siobhan Stagg as Violetta looked splendid in a crimson ball gown set against the monochrome Parisian party scene.

La Traviata in Belfast. Picture: Neil Harrison

Stagg was vocally secure and convincing in conveying the brittle nature of the consumptive heroine. American tenor Noah Stewart as Alfredo was the most imposing performer of the evening. Choreography was a colourful element of the production particularly in the gambling scene.

For me, the most affecting moments were not the tender moments between Violetta and Alfredo, or the agonising exchanges with his meddling father Ukrainian baritone, Yuriy Yurchuk, but the sombre exchanges with Doctor Grenvil, sung by Graeme Danby during Violetta’s deathbed scene.

Unfortunately, sitting in the rear of the stalls, an air conditioning unit was a percussive element that conflicted with the singers’ efforts throughout.

Rebecca Lang conducting the Ulster Orchestra kept everything moving along smoothly in the pit.

Yuriy Yurchuk (Germont) and Siobhan Stagg (Violetta) in Northern Ireland Opera’s production of La Traviata in Grand Opera House Belfast. photo credit Neil Harrison

There was a good mix of age groups in the audience. The improvements in road networks have made Belfast more accessible for audiences around the island. One hopes that synergies between the major players, North and South can be more fully exploited.