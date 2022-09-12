Music in Mayfield: Music and circus performers head to Colmcille Park for family-friendly fun

The Good Room crew are running a special event this Saturday, featuring John Spillane, The Service, kids' entertainment and more
Music in Mayfield: Music and circus performers head to Colmcille Park for family-friendly fun

John Spillane: one of the acts at Music in Mayfield this Saturday

Mon, 12 Sep, 2022 - 15:06
Mike McGrath Bryan

A free family-friendly event is set for Colmcille Park (Looney's Field) in Mayfield this Saturday afternoon.

Going by the Ronseal title of Music in Mayfield, there'll be a wide variety of music and kids' entertainment, put on by promoters The Good Room.

Songwriter John Spillane is set to headline, alongside blues headcutters The Bone Dog Blues Band, ska/two-tone veterans The Service and West Cork singer Eve Clague, playing Motown standards with her band the Valentines.

For the kids, meanwhile, there'll be japes aplenty with Tony Baloney and his pal Leroy the Talking Dog; circus performance from Goyo, and face-painting for the afternoon.

Colmcille Park is a natural amphitheatre located in the centre of Mayfield between Old Youghal Road and Colmcille Avenue - and it'll also be full of food and coffee from local stalls, and treats from Glanmire Ices and the Winky Toucan among others.

Saturday's timetable for Music in Mayfield
Saturday's timetable for Music in Mayfield

  • Music in Mayfield takes place this Saturday from 12-6pm. Admission is free and no tickets are required.

Read More

Culture That Made Me: Philip King on Cork, Planxty and Amy Winehouse 

More in this section

Garth Brooks in concert Garth Brooks breaks down in tears after kicking off long-awaited Dublin concert
Keys to My Life review: Memories flood back for Majella O'Donnell in Thurles  Keys to My Life review: Memories flood back for Majella O'Donnell in Thurles 
Five Things for the Week Ahead: Circus fun, opera, Irish cinema... Five Things for the Week Ahead: Circus fun, opera, Irish cinema...
<p>Garth Brooks finally returned to Dublin for the first of five dates at the stadium – a history-making run that will see him perform to an audience of around 400,000. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin</p>

10 things we learned at Garth Brooks' first night at Croke Park 

READ NOW

Latest

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices