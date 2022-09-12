Music in Mayfield: Music and circus performers head to Colmcille Park for family-friendly fun

A free family-friendly event is set for Colmcille Park (Looney's Field) in Mayfield this Saturday afternoon.

Going by the Ronseal title of Music in Mayfield, there'll be a wide variety of music and kids' entertainment, put on by promoters The Good Room.

Songwriter John Spillane is set to headline, alongside blues headcutters The Bone Dog Blues Band, ska/two-tone veterans The Service and West Cork singer Eve Clague, playing Motown standards with her band the Valentines.

For the kids, meanwhile, there'll be japes aplenty with Tony Baloney and his pal Leroy the Talking Dog; circus performance from Goyo, and face-painting for the afternoon.

Colmcille Park is a natural amphitheatre located in the centre of Mayfield between Old Youghal Road and Colmcille Avenue - and it'll also be full of food and coffee from local stalls, and treats from Glanmire Ices and the Winky Toucan among others.

Saturday's timetable for Music in Mayfield