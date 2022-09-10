Radio Highlights: Emperor of Ice Cream in 1992 Fanning Session

SATURDAY

Opera Night with Paul Herriott

Lyric FM, 7pm

Puccini's Madama Butterfly starring Angela Gheorghiu and Jonas Kaufmann — plus an interview with Gheorghiu about her 30-year career as a soprano.

SUNDAY

The County Measure

RTÉ 1, 10am

What makes a county? An ambitious landmark series celebrating the individual identities of the 32 counties of Ireland as they are today, one hundred years on from the formation of the state.

No Static with Handsome Paddy

RTÉ 2XM, 6pm

The best hip-hop, house, and electronic music across the board, showcasing new and forthcoming releases as well as dusting off forgotten classics.

MONDAY

Marty in the Morning

Lyric FM, 7am

Marty Whelan is live from Belfast for a special programme that explores the Northern capital in music and conversation and celebrates Northern Ireland Opera’s current production of La Traviata.

Tús Áite

R na G, 5pm

Fachtna Ó Drisceoil is live from Tigh Watty in Inis Mór, Árainn in the Aran Islands — to celebrate their win in the programme’s recent competition Seoid na hÉireann — in search of Ireland's most beautiful places.

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Writer Ian McEwan speaks with the weeknight arts magazine on his latest book, Lessons.

TUESDAY

Sorcha Ní Ghuairim — An t-Amhránaí

R na G, 2.05pm

The life and work of the renowned sean-nós singer and academic Sorcha Ní Ghuairim from the Iorras Aithneach region of Conamara (1911 – 1976).

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

The Undertones vocalist and radio veteran Paul McLoone previews the David Bowie documentary Moonage Daydream.

Ceol Binn ó Béanna

R na G, 7pm

Today and tomorrow, Neansaí Ní Choisdealbha serves up a selection of music recorded by R na G at last months Fleadh Ceoil na hÉireann in Mullingar.

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

Another trip to the Sessions Archive: Cork shoegazers Emperor of Ice Cream in 1992 Fanning action; The Murder Capital from Studio 8 in 2019; and more from last month's session with Daire Heffernan.

WEDNESDAY

Arena

RTÉ, 7pm

Celebrating the Dublin Review, with writers Mark O'Connell, Roisín Kiberd, Kevin Barry, and editor Brendan Barrington.

Ecolution,

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

Evie brings a motley crew of kids to visit the Irish Museum of Modern Art to hear how art helps us think about Climate Change in a different way.

THURSDAY

The Full Score

Lyric FM, 1pm

Choral works by the Ukrainian composer Valentin Silvestrov, performed by DUMKA, the National Choir of Ukraine and conducted by Yevhen Savchuk with pianist Tetiana Koroliova.

The Alternative,

2FM, 11pm

Paris-based duo The Blaze in live action at Barcelona's Sonar Festival, hosted by Dan Hegarty.

FRIDAY

Lyric Live

Lyric FM, 7pm

Paul Herriott live from the stage of the National Concert Hall, Dublin, where 2018 Dublin International Piano Competition winner Sae Yoon Chon joins the National Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Roderick Cox for Tchaikovsky's Piano Concerto No 1.

The Kids Are All Right!

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

Michelle, Buster, and Buddy meet Dr Yvonne Quinn, a clinical psychologist who helps kids and adults learn to be the boss of their worries, and about how feeling worried or anxious sometimes is perfectly normal.