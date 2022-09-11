Five Things for the Week Ahead: Circus fun, opera, Irish cinema...

1 |visual art|

Graduate Group Exhibition

Ongoing 'til Saturday September 17;Lavit Gallery, Wandesford Quay, Cork

An exhibition of artwork by the recipients of the Graduate Group Exhibition Award 2022, an annual award given by Lavit Gallery to selected graduates of MTU Crawford College of Art & Design, including by Monika Kosmowska, Klaudia Lasota, Roisin Moloney, Aoife Nolan, Morag Ransley, Baibe Sisene and Shannon Stranger.

2 |festival|

Pitch'd Circus Festival

Ongoing 'til September 25; venues in Cork City

Cork's one and only festival of circus arts and street theatre is back after Covid and heading for its fifth annual instalment, bringing the daring-do and wonder of the form to venues around the city.

For more info, click here.

3 |cinema|

Róise agus Frank

From Friday September 16; cinemas nationwide

A widow who has given up on life becomes convinced that a stray dog is the reincarnation of her hurling-loving husband. More new Irish-language cinema from Cine4.

4 |opera|

The First Child

Saturday September 17; Cork Opera House

Having wowed crowds at Galway Arts and Dublin Theatre festivals, Donnacha Dennehy and Enda Walsh’s third opera, The First Child, is a 90-minute multi-media experience.

For more info and tickets, click here.

5 |new music|

Junior Brother - The Great Irish Famine

Available now; streaming services and independent record shops

Kerryman Ronan Kealy has been making deeply idiosyncratic folk for the past few years under the Junior Brother name, falling somewhere between the Irish and English genre traditions - second LP The Great Irish Famine possesses humour, empathy and a masterful way with words in abundance.