Justin Bieber cancels Justice tour amid recovery from Ramsay Hunt syndrome

The Canadian singer was due to perform at Dublin's 3Arena in 2023
Justin Bieber cancels Justice tour amid recovery from Ramsay Hunt syndrome

Justin Bieber postpones Justice tour again to ‘make my health a priority’ (PA)

Wed, 07 Sep, 2022 - 08:22
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Justin Bieber said he is taking another break from his Justice world tour to “make my health a priority” amid his ongoing recovery from Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

The Canadian singer, 28, said his recent shows in Europe had “taken a real toll on me” and he needs more time to “rest and get better”.

Ramsay Hunt syndrome (RHS) is due to viral reactivation and is one of 60 causes of facial palsy, or facial paralysis as it is known in the US.

Posting on social media, Bieber said he had given “everything I have” during a recent show in Brazil.

“After getting offstage the exhaustion overtook me and I realised I need to make my health the priority right now,” he said.

“So I’m going to take a break from touring right now. I’m going to be OK but I need to take time to rest and get better.

“Thank you for all your prayers and support throughout all this. I love you all passionately.”

It comes just over a month after Bieber announced his return to touring, having previously postponed several US dates.

He told fans he had been doing facial exercises to regain movement but it would still take time to recover.

Bieber was due to bring his Justice World Tour to Dublin's 3Arena on February 28 and March 2 of next year.

Read More

Cork Folk Festival: Back on track with Mary Black, and 50 other gigs

More in this section

Mícheál Ó Súilleabháin: Wife and colleagues plan emotional tribute to late music figure  S Cork's Greatest Records: The Dolphin’s Way by Mícheál Ó Súilleabháin
Demi Isaac Oviawe: 'My grandmother cradled me like I was a newborn baby' Demi Isaac Oviawe: 'My grandmother cradled me like I was a newborn baby'
Electric Picnic 2022: The highs and lows of an unforgettable weekend Electric Picnic 2022: The highs and lows of an unforgettable weekend
BieberPerson: Justin Bieber
<p>Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr  Deirdre Forde with William Hammond and Jim Walsh of Cork Folk festival at the launch of this year's event at St Peter’s Church on North Main Street. Pictures: Gerard McCarthy  </p>

Cork Folk Festival: Back on track with Mary Black, and 50 other gigs

READ NOW

Latest

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices